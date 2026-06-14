Ekiti APC Grand Finale Rally to Showcase Overwhelming Support for Oyebanji's Re-election

The Ekiti State APC Campaign Council announces a Grand Finale Mega Rally on June 18, featuring Vice President Shettima and other top leaders, to demonstrate massive public backing for Governor Oyebanji's second-term bid ahead of the June 20 election.

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 Governorship Election Campaign Council has announced that its Grand Finale Mega Rally, scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, ahead of the June 20 governorship election, will serve as a massive demonstration of public support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji's second-term bid.

The rally, which will take place at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion on New Iyin Road in Ado Ekiti, is expected to draw Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima, several APC governors, national party leaders, National Assembly members, ministers, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters from within and outside the state. According to the campaign council's Director of Media and Communication, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the event marks the climax of an intensive grassroots campaign that has covered every ward, community, and local government area in Ekiti.

Olatunbosun highlighted that the rally would be one of the largest political gatherings in the state's history, underscoring the overwhelming support for Governor Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, who are the APC candidates for the June 20 election. The rally comes after a series of endorsements from traditional rulers, professional groups, market associations, artisans, youths, women, civil servants, retirees, religious leaders, and political stakeholders across party lines.

Olatunbosun emphasized that the presence of top national leaders reflects the strategic importance of Ekiti State to the APC and demonstrates confidence in Oyebanji's performance and leadership. Since assuming office, Governor Oyebanji has earned widespread acclaim for his achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, security, tourism, and economic development. His inclusive governance style, bridge-building politics, and commitment to the welfare of the people have united Ekiti citizens behind a shared vision of progress and prosperity.

The campaign council noted that wherever the campaign train visited, citizens expressed appreciation for the governor's humility, accessibility, responsiveness, and dedication to delivering democratic dividends. The Grand Finale Mega Rally is not only a celebration of the administration's achievements but also a historic affirmation of the collective resolve of Ekiti people to sustain peace, stability, development, and inclusive governance.

The council described the rally as a powerful statement of unity and a clear signal that the mandate to continue the progress agenda enjoys support across political, social, and generational divides. Organizers assured participants of adequate security and logistics, urging attendees to conduct themselves peacefully and comply with traffic and security directives. The event is expected to consolidate the gains of Oyebanji's first term and set the stage for a decisive victory in the June 20 election





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Ekiti APC Oyebanji Re-Election Grand Finale Rally Kashim Shettima Nigeria Election

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