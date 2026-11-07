Eisenkot Coalition Bid Sparks Israel Political Crisis

Gadi Eisenkot pursues government formation with Arab support, triggering warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about state collapse and deepening Israel's political divide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning that a potential coalition led by opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot would result in the collapse of the State of Israel from within. This severe criticism emerged on Saturday, immediately preceding the official announcement by President Isaac Herzog regarding who would receive the mandate to form the next government following the October 27 election. Netanyahu's remarks reflect the heightened tensions as rivals grow increasingly confident in their ability to remove the country's longest-serving premier from power.

Coalition Strategy And Political Mechanics

Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief and founder of the Yashar party, has positioned himself as a candidate capable of uniting secular and liberal Israelis against the current right-wing leadership. To secure the necessary legislative numbers to govern, Eisenkot's campaign has opened diplomatic channels to former adversaries, specifically seeking an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jewish factions. This strategic pivot aims to bridge the ideological gap between secular liberals and religious conservatives, creating a voting bloc robust enough to challenge the existing government structure.

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Furthermore, the opposition strategy involves incorporating the moderate Islamist Raam party into the coalition framework. Raam leader Mansour Abbas has previously recognized Israel as a Jewish state, a stance that distinguishes the party from more radical factions. Additionally, the Yashar party seeks the external parliamentary support of the Joint List, a coalition representing Arab-majority interests, to ensure a stable majority in the Knesset during critical legislative votes.

Netanyahu Opposition To Arab Integration

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to these coalition talks with a pre-recorded speech delivered on Saturday, condemning the potential inclusion of Islamist parties in the government. He argued that such a dependency on Islamic political forces would dismantle the Jewish character of the State of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly drew parallels to political developments in European nations, claiming that similar alliances are leading to the erosion of Western values and the imposition of Islamic law in those regions.

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The Prime Minister's rhetoric mirrors language used by far-right politicians across the European continent who have warned against demographic and cultural shifts. By characterizing the proposed coalition as an existential threat rather than a standard political disagreement, Netanyahu seeks to rally his base and discredit the opposition's legitimacy. His statement underscores the deep ideological chasm separating the secular-liberal coalition from the hard-right nationalist bloc.

Herzog Mandate Allocation And Unity Call

President Isaac Herzog concluded consultations with all political factions on Thursday and indicated that it is logical to task Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. Herzog noted that Eisenkot received recommendations from factions representing sixty-seven lawmakers, significantly outpacing the forty-six lawmakers backing Netanyahu's Likud bloc. This numerical advantage positions Eisenkot as the primary candidate for the premiership under standard parliamentary procedures.

Despite acknowledging the numerical superiority of the opposition, Herzog expressed a desire to explore the formation of a national unity government. He called for a coalition that includes all parties from the national camp and Zionist factions dedicated to safeguarding the Jewish state. However, the President stopped short of announcing that he would personally lead such a unified administration, leaving the door open for a broader political agreement that transcends traditional partisan lines.

Yashar Ultimatum And Next Steps

In response to Herzog's announcement, the Yashar party issued a direct challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies within the Likud party. The party demanded that right-wing politicians publicly announce the dissolution of their alliance with extremist factions if they genuinely wish to participate in a unity government. Yashar stated that Netanyahu's allies are welcome to join a cabinet led by Eisenkot, provided they sever ties with the far-right partners who currently sustain the Prime Minister's majority.

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As the political deadlock continues, the October 27 election results have left the country deeply polarized and exhausted by three years of ongoing warfare. Both sides await the formal government formation process, with Eisenkot's camp confident in their numbers and Netanyahu's bloc striving to prevent a complete political overhaul. The coming days will determine whether a fragile unity agreement can emerge or if the country faces a prolonged period of political uncertainty.