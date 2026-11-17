Peel Regional Police charged 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, with 231 offences after recovering 96 stolen vehicles valued at $4.5m in Project Cadetta. The vehicles were destined for West Africa through Canadian ports.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario have charged 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, with 231 offences following an investigation into an organised vehicle theft network linked to the recovery of 96 stolen vehicles valued at more than $4.5m and reportedly destined for West Africa.

The year-long investigation, code-named Project Cadetta, began in March 2026 in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency. It initially focused on a warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, allegedly used as a primary staging area for stolen vehicles concealed in shipping containers before export through Canadian ports. Police said the investigation later uncovered a broader criminal network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding jurisdictions.

Also read Canada police charge 12, including eight Nigerians, in stolen vehicle export ring

Stolen Luxury Vehicles Recovered From Containers

Five key suspects allegedly coordinated the theft, movement and export of the vehicles, while others supported the operation through loading sites, container movements and transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles. Following coordinated search warrants and arrests in fall 2026, investigators recovered 96 stolen luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other high-value vehicles hidden inside shipping containers. The accused face charges including possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods valued at more than $5,000, forgery, and uttering forged documents.

One suspect also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The eight Nigerians charged include Stanley Udeh, 46, of Brampton; Odewale Abraham, 57; Oluyemi Sodade, 51; Tosin Damilola Oyebade, 45; Oluwaseyi Olawale Bameke, 39; and Olushola Oke, 42, all of Toronto. Gbolahan Qudus Babatunde, 29, is from Vaughan, while Kenneth Okafor, 58, has no fixed address.

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The other four accused are Karamveer Singh, 26, of Brampton; Henrik Gancz, 57, and Jaspreet Singh, 25, both with no fixed address; and Darryl Davance, 25, of Saint-Jerome, Quebec. Police said nine of the accused were charged and released with future court dates, while three were held for bail hearings and subsequently released. Authorities said some suspects may be referred to the Canada Border Services Agency for immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, after their criminal proceedings conclude.

Police Dismantle Transnational Auto Theft Syndicate

Peel police added that the investigation remains ongoing, with further charges anticipated and arrest warrants issued for additional individuals. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said organised vehicle theft is connected to wider criminal activities. He said: Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises. Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said the operation demonstrated the government's commitment to tackling organised criminal networks. He said: Organised auto theft is a serious crime that threatens the safety and security of our communities, and our government will never back down from taking on the criminal networks responsible.

Auto Theft Decline In Peel Region Reported

Trishann Pascal, the Canada Border Services Agency's Acting Regional Director General for the Greater Toronto Area, said the agency helped prevent stolen vehicles from reaching international markets through targeted container examinations and intelligence-sharing with law enforcement partners. Peel Regional Police also reported that auto thefts across Peel Region have declined by more than 50 per cent since reaching a peak in 2023, with a further 10 per cent reduction recorded year-to-date in 2026.