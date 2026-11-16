Peel Regional Police charged 12 people, including eight Nigerians, after recovering 96 stolen vehicles worth $4.5 million destined for West Africa. The investigation, Project Cadetta, also led to 231 charges and a 50% drop in auto thefts in Peel Region.

Twelve people, including eight Nigerians, have been charged in Canada over an alleged organized vehicle theft network that police say recovered 96 stolen vehicles worth $4.5 million and destined for West Africa.

Peel Police Announce Project Cadetta Vehicle Theft Arrests

Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced the arrests in a statement posted on its website on Monday, November 17, 2026. The suspects face 231 charges following an investigation into the theft and exportation of luxury sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and other high-value vehicles concealed in shipping containers. The investigation, code-named Project Cadetta, was launched in March 2026 in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

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It initially focused on a warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, allegedly used as a staging area for stolen vehicles being prepared for shipment to West Africa through Canadian ports. Police said the investigation later uncovered a wider criminal network operating across the Greater Toronto Area and neighbouring jurisdictions.

According to the police, five key suspects allegedly coordinated the theft, movement and export of the vehicles, while other accused persons supported the operation through loading sites, container movements and the transportation of vehicles whose identification numbers had been altered. The charge sheet released by the police listed eight individuals with Nigerian names and four other nationals.

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They include Stanley Udeh, 46, of Brampton; Odewale Abraham, 57; Oluyemi Sodade, 51; Tosin Damilola Oyebade, 45; Oluwaseyi Olawale Bameke, 39; and Olushola Oke, 42, all of Toronto. Others are Gbolahan Qudus Babatunde, 29, of Vaughan; Karamveer Singh, 26, of Brampton; Henrik Gancz, 57; Kenneth Okafor, 58; Jaspreet Singh, 25, all listed as having no fixed address; and Darryl Davance, 25, of Saint-Jerome, Quebec.

Charges Face Organized Vehicle Theft Suspects

The accused face various charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods valued at more than $5,000, forgery and uttering forged documents. One of them also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Peel Regional Police said nine of the accused were charged and released with future court dates, while three were held for bail hearings and subsequently released.

The police added that some of the accused could face immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, after the conclusion of their criminal proceedings. Commenting on the investigation, Deputy Chief of Peel Regional Police, Nick Milinovich, said organized vehicle theft was linked to wider criminal activities.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich Comments on Auto Crime

"Organized auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorize families and fund broader criminal enterprises. Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers. We have already driven auto thefts in Peel down by more than 50 per cent since our 2023 peak, and we are not taking our foot off the gas-there is no safe harbour in Peel for organized crime.

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" Ontario's Solicitor General, Michael Kerzner, said the operation demonstrated the government's commitment to tackling organized criminal networks. "Organized auto theft is a serious crime that threatens the safety and security of our communities, and our government will never back down from taking on the criminal networks responsible. Project Cadetta is another example of the outstanding work being done by Peel Regional Police and their law enforcement partners to dismantle these sophisticated operations and hold offenders accountable.

Through investments like our Preventing Auto Theft Grant, we are ensuring police have the tools and resources they need to disrupt organized crime, recover stolen vehicles and protect Ontario families.

CBSA Acting Regional Director General Trishann Pascal

" The Canada Border Services Agency's Acting Regional Director General for the Greater Toronto Area, Trishann Pascal, said the agency helped prevent stolen vehicles from reaching international markets. "CBSA officers play a critical role in stopping stolen vehicles from reaching international markets through targeted container examinations and referrals. The CBSA is helping to disrupt organized crime networks by combining intelligence, expertise and coordinated action with law enforcement partners. This investigation demonstrates the impact of that partnership.

" Peel Regional Police said the investigation remained ongoing and further charges were anticipated. It also disclosed that arrest warrants had been issued for additional individuals. The police said auto thefts across Peel Region had declined by more than 50 per cent since reaching a peak in 2023, with a further 10 per cent reduction recorded year-to-date in 2026.