Eight Killed in Late-Night Gunmen Attack in Plateau State Village

A late-night attack by gunmen on Mbwelle village in Plateau State's Bokkos Local Government Area resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, all members of the same family. The attack, which occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, left several others injured and missing, sparking outrage and calls for improved security. Local authorities and community leaders have condemned the violence and are working to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a devastating late-night assault, gunmen launched a brutal attack on Mbwelle village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State , resulting in the tragic deaths of eight individuals. The assailants, reportedly arriving at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, initiated a barrage of gunfire upon the unsuspecting residents, the chaotic shooting lasting nearly an hour and leaving a trail of death and injury in its wake.

The victims, identified as members of the same family, included Elder Iliya Mangut Dakus, Luck Titus Dakus, Habila Istifanu Dakus, Hassan Istifanus Dakus, Hassan Moses Dakus, Biggie Lucky Dakus, Sunday Gideon Dakus, and Innocent Barnabas Makwin, highlighting the devastating impact of the violence on a single family unit. The attack also left at least three others wounded, while several individuals remain unaccounted for, fueling anxieties and concerns within the community. The incident has cast a dark shadow over the region, exacerbating existing tensions and prompting calls for increased security measures to prevent future atrocities. The local authorities, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies are grappling with the aftermath, attempting to provide support to the bereaved families, locate the missing, and investigate the circumstances surrounding this horrific act. The community is left reeling, struggling to comprehend the senseless violence that has shattered their peace and stability, and the immediate focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the surviving residents.\Following the horrific events, Samuel Amalau, the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, expressed his profound shock and sorrow during a phone interview with Channels Television, condemning the escalating violence that has repeatedly plagued the area. He described the attack as a resurgence of unprovoked aggression, specifically targeting the Mbwelle community within Kwatas Ward, highlighting the vulnerability of the residents to such attacks. He offered his deepest condolences to the grieving families, emphasizing the devastating impact of the killings as a direct assault on the collective humanity and peaceful coexistence that the community strives to uphold. While acknowledging the efforts of the security agencies, he urged residents to collaborate by providing timely and credible information to help prevent future attacks. Amalau stressed the importance of community vigilance, urging residents to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their neighborhoods. He also appealed to the youth, urging them to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could escalate the already heightened tensions. He reassured the community that the government is actively collaborating with security agencies to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous acts, and reiterated his commitment to restoring lasting peace across Bokkos. Meanwhile, the Plateau Police Command Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that details will be released in due course, aiming to provide clarity and bring closure to the situation. The statements from the authorities underline the gravity of the situation and the commitment to finding a lasting solution.\The chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, highlighted the growing tension within the community following the attack, emphasizing the proximity of Mbwelle village to Bokkos town. He stated that the attack had persisted for several hours without any visible security presence to deter the attackers, raising serious questions about the responsiveness of security operatives. Mallai also revealed that the community is deeply angered by what they perceive as the failure of security forces to respond promptly, with some residents already planning protests to express their frustration. He further claimed that security personnel were reportedly deployed to protect another community, which some locals suspect to be the origin of the attackers, fueling suspicion and resentment among the residents. The lack of adequate security response and the perceived bias in the deployment of security personnel have further exacerbated the already fragile situation, raising concerns about trust and confidence in the security apparatus. The combined effects of the attack, the perceived lack of security, and the community's anger create an environment of intense fear and unrest. The situation in Bokkos underscores the complex challenges of maintaining peace and security in the region, particularly the critical need for effective security responses, community collaboration, and the fair treatment of all communities affected by such attacks





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Plateau State Bokkos Mbwelle Attack Violence

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