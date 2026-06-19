Eight Convicted for Indiscriminate Waste Disposal in Ogun State

The Ogun State Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced eight individuals for indiscriminate waste disposal within the Abeokuta metropolis.

An Ogun State Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has convicted and sentenced eight individuals for indiscriminate waste disposal within the Abeokuta metropolis. In a statement by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority on Friday, the offenders were arrested and prosecuted on a two-count charge by the Medical Officer of Health of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Kehinde Ogunsola.

Ogunsola told the court that the defendants were apprehended between 6:15 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. while allegedly dumping refuse on public roads at Isale-Igbein, Car-Wash and Abiola Way within the Abeokuta Magisterial District. He stated that the act produced offensive odours and encouraged the breeding of flies, which could contribute to the spread of diseases such as cholera, while also posing risks of flooding and environmental degradation.

According to him, the actions contravened the Public Health Law of Ogun State 2006 and Section 34(1) of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority Law 2020. Delivering judgment, Justice A.K. Araba found all eight defendants guilty on both counts, ordering them to serve community service within the Isabo Magistrate Court premises. The convicted offenders are Oyebanjo Abidemi, Aminat Adewusi, Aminat Olarewaju, Omolana Olusola, Abiola Moridiya, Olaogun Mary, Abiodun Aromokun, and Iwenya Sylvester.

The court further directed that their photographs be displayed on the court's notice board while performing community service. It warned that any of them found guilty of a similar offence in future would face imprisonment without the option of a fine. Reacting to the judgment, the Special Adviser to the Governor, who also serves as the Managing Director of OGWAMA, Farouk l Akintunde, commended the judiciary for what he described as proper interpretation of the state's waste management laws.

He said the ruling would strengthen ongoing efforts to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and its associated environmental and health risks across the state. Akintunde reaffirmed OGWAMA's commitment to intensifying enforcement activities, warning residents against illegal dumping of refuse on roads and other public spaces. He urged those still engaging in such practices to patronise approved waste managers or risk prosecution, adding that offenders would continue to face the law.

In May, the court sentenced 14 persons to two weeks' imprisonment with an option of a fine for indiscriminate waste disposal in parts of the state. The offenders were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on illegal waste disposal and acts capable of endangering public health





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Ogun State Waste Disposal Convicted Sentence Community Service

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