Eight Aspirants Withdraw in Favor of Mallam Shekarau, Paving Way for Consensus Candidate in Kano Central

Eight aspirants in the Kano Central Senatorial District election have withdrawn their ambitions and supported former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, in favor of a consensus candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This major political milestone has significant implications for the state and the nation's democratic process.

The spokesperson for the eight vying Kano Central Senatorial District aspirants confirmed that the decision to withdraw in favor of former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau , was due to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 's intervention and deep respect for him.

All eight leaders agreed unanimously to the governor's peace initiative, which they saw as wise and timely. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated that this development paved the way for Shekarau to emerge as the consensus candidate following a high-level reconciliation meeting in Abuja where aspirants and stakeholders agreed to close ranks in the interest of unity, progress, and the political future of Kano State





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Kano Central Senatorial District Aspirants Withdrawn Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Reconciliation Meeting Peace Initiative Consensus Candidate

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