EiE Nigeria Expands #myLGA Project to Ekiti State to Boost Grassroots Accountability

Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) is extending its #myLGA project to Ekiti State, aiming to enhance accountability at the local government level. The initiative, supported by the UK FCDO, will establish help desks in six LGAs to encourage citizen engagement and improve service delivery. This expansion comes as the state gears up for the 2026 governorship election, with EiE emphasizing the importance of grassroots involvement for credible polls and responsive governance.

In Ekiti, the project is set to establish #OfficeOfTheCitizen help desks in six local government areas LGAs. These include Ikole, Ido/Osi, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ekiti South-West, and Ikere. This implementation is being undertaken in collaboration with the Peace Building and Human Development Centre PHD Centre and the New Initiative for Social Development NISD.

In Ekiti, the project is set to establish #OfficeOfTheCitizen help desks in six local government areas LGAs. These include Ikole, Ido/Osi, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ekiti South-West, and Ikere. This implementation is being undertaken in collaboration with the Peace Building and Human Development Centre PHD Centre and the New Initiative for Social Development NISD. EiE released a statement on Saturday emphasizing that the chosen councils represent both urban and rural constituencies, which are significant recipients of federal allocations. This strategic selection is designed to enhance transparency and improve service delivery within these key areas. Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, EiE's Deputy Executive Director of Programmes, highlighted the effectiveness of the project in other states. She stated, These experiences have consistently demonstrated a fundamental reality: that all political activity begins at the local level. Voter registration, the management of election results, effective governance, and the very legitimacy of leadership all find their roots in the engagement of citizens at the grassroots. When citizens are actively involved and informed, their leaders are inevitably compelled to be more accountable and responsive. Akindeji Aromaye, EiE's Senior Media Associate, pointed out that the project directly addresses a persistent oversight in Nigeria's discourse on governance. He added, For an extended period, discussions centered on accountability in Nigeria have predominantly revolved around the Federal Government, while state and local governments often escaped scrutiny. The #myLGA Project actively works to shift this paradigm. The introduction of the Ekiti rollout is strategically timed with the escalating political activities leading up to the state's 2026 governorship election. EiE is framing grassroots engagement as a critical element for ensuring credible elections and fostering a more responsive and accountable government at the local level. The project emphasizes the importance of citizen participation in holding local government officials accountable and fostering a more transparent and effective system of governance. The establishment of help desks will serve as a vital resource for citizens, providing them with information and facilitating avenues for them to voice their concerns and hold their elected officials accountable. This effort represents a significant step towards strengthening democracy from the ground up and ensuring that governance is both effective and inclusive. The initiative's focus on local government areas underscores the importance of decentralizing accountability and empowering citizens to actively participate in the political processes that directly affect their lives. The success of the #myLGA project in other states provides a strong foundation for its expansion into Ekiti. The experience gained in previous implementations has informed the strategies and approaches being used in this new rollout, ensuring that the project is effectively tailored to the specific needs and context of Ekiti State. EiE's commitment to promoting good governance at the local level is evident in its ongoing efforts to engage citizens, support civil society organizations, and hold elected officials accountable. The organization recognizes that a strong and vibrant democracy requires active participation from all stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations, and government officials. By focusing on the grassroots, EiE is helping to create a more informed, engaged, and empowered citizenry, capable of holding their leaders accountable and shaping the future of their communities. The project highlights the significance of civic education and the empowerment of citizens, which are critical ingredients in the recipe for good governance and development. It is essential that Nigerians at all levels understand their rights and responsibilities and that they are equipped with the tools needed to participate effectively in the political process





