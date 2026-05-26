Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Police Command Assures Adequate Security Arrangements

The Osun State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security arrangements ahead of the 2026 Eid-El-Kabir celebration across the state. The police command has deployed personnel and operational assets to strategic locations to safeguard lives and property during the festive period.

Osun State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security arrangements ahead of the 2026 Eid-El-Kabir celebration across the state. In a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by DSP Ojelabi Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, said all necessary measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

The command had deployed personnel and operational assets to strategic locations across the state to safeguard lives and property during the festive period. Security operatives have been stationed at entry and exit points, major highways, places of worship, recreation centres, parks and other critical infrastructure. The deployment was aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures and preventing criminal activities before, during and after the celebrations.

The police commissioner urged residents to conduct themselves peacefully and in accordance with the law throughout the Sallah festivities. All citizens of Osun State are therefore enjoined to comport themselves in accordance with the extant laws and go about their celebrations without hindrances. CP Gotan appealed to members of the public to cooperate with officers deployed for the assignment, noting that personnel had been directed to remain professional, civil and respectful of citizens’ fundamental rights.

The command advised residents to report suspicious movements or distress situations through emergency lines provided by the police or at the nearest police station for prompt response





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Eid-El-Kabir Osun State 2026 Police Command Security Arrangements Strategic Locations

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