Eid-el-Kabir: Minister Goronyo Calls for Sacrifice, Unity, and National Cohesion

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, urges Nigerians to embrace values of sacrifice, obedience, love, and peaceful coexistence during Eid-el-Kabir. He joins Sokoto leaders in prayers and reaffirms commitment to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on infrastructure and national unity.

As Muslims across Nigeria joined their counterparts worldwide to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo , has called on citizens to embrace the core values of sacrifice, obedience, love, and peaceful coexistence that the festival symbolizes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Goronyo urged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the occasion and to strengthen the bonds of unity and compassion among diverse communities. He made the call after observing the two Raka'at Eid prayers in Sokoto, where he joined Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and other prominent political, traditional, and religious leaders at the Eid prayer ground.

The Minister, who was accompanied by his entourage, stressed the need for citizens to continue promoting tolerance, national cohesion, and mutual understanding. He noted that sustained peace and unity remain essential for the country's growth and development, and that the spirit of sacrifice demonstrated during Eid-el-Kabir should inspire Nigerians to contribute positively to the nation's progress.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Abdullahi Mohammed, Goronyo reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in the area of road infrastructure development and other critical projects aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. He emphasized that the current administration is focused on delivering tangible benefits to all citizens, regardless of their background or location.

During the occasion, Goronyo exchanged goodwill messages with leaders and residents alike, while urging all Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, unity, peace, and compassion symbolised by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He further prayed for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in Sokoto State and across Nigeria, calling on citizens to support ongoing efforts to advance national development.

The Minister expressed optimism that with collective effort and adherence to the values of the festival, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and achieve greater heights. He also reminded the public that the true essence of Eid-el-Kabir lies in obedience to God and service to humanity, and urged everyone to extend a helping hand to the less privileged in their communities.

As the nation marks this important religious festival, Goronyo's message resonates as a timely reminder of the need for unity and sacrifice in building a better Nigeria for all





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