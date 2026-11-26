Interim Super Falcons coach Augustine Eguavoen has selected a 24-player squad, led by Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie, for two international friendlies against Algeria in Algiers on November 30 and December 4. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is absent as she recovers from surgery.

Interim Super Falcons coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 24-player squad for Nigeria's two international friendlies against Algeria, with Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie among the headline selections.

Super Falcons Squad Details For Algeria Friendlies

The Falcons will face the Lady Fennecs in Algiers on Monday, November 30, before returning for the second encounter on Friday, December 4. Eguavoen, who took charge of the team in an interim capacity for their last outing against Comoros in the 2028 Women's Olympic qualifiers, has included three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.

Also read Eguavoen Names 24 Super Falcons for Algeria Friendlies Ahead of Morocco Olympic Qualifier

Five-time African Women's Player of the Year Oshoala leads the attacking options alongside Folashade Ijamilusi, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Okpe, Joy Omewa, Blessing Nkor and Olamide Adugbe. Nnadozie, Comfort Erhabor and Christiana Uzoma are the goalkeepers, while Michelle Alozie, Shukurat Oladipo, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Edet, Valentina Uroko and Nicole Payne make up the defence. The midfield features Christy Ucheibe, Joy Igbokwe, Regina Otu, Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is recuperating from surgery following an injury sustained during the Olympic qualifying fixture against Comoros in Ikenne-Remo, is absent from the squad. The two matches against Algeria will provide the 10-time African champions with an opportunity to assess their readiness ahead of the third round of the African qualifying series for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria Await Morocco In Olympic Qualifying Roadmap

Nigeria are scheduled to face Morocco's Atlas Lionesses in March 2027, with the North Africans standing between the Super Falcons and a place in the next stage of the Olympic qualifying race.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Comfort Erhabor, Christiana Uzoma Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Oluwatosin Demehin (SL Benfica, Portugal); Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens); Valentina Uroko (Edo Queens); Nicole Payne (Orlando Pride, USA) Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons); Regina Otu (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey); Fatimoh Solaty (Nasarawa Amazons); Suliat Abideen (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey); Toni Payne (Inter Milan, Italy); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France) Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei, China); Shakirat Moshood (SCU Torreense, Portugal); Blessing Okpe (Dnepr Mogilev, Belarus); Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden); Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus); Olamide Adugbe (Asteras Tripolis, Greece)