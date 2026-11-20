Egba leaders have declared support for Yewa to produce Ogun State governor in 2027 and endorsed APC candidate Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, known as Yayi. The decision was announced at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Egbaland has declared its collective support for Yewa as the next political zone to produce the governor of Ogun State. The endorsement was made ahead of the 2027 general elections for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

A former Secretary to the Ogun State Government and Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, disclosed this during a meeting between the APC candidate and members of the Egba Traditional Council. The meeting held at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

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Ishola Steps Down For Yewa Aspiration

Ishola, who was himself a governorship aspirant on the APC platform, said his decision to step down in favour of Adeola was informed by the collective position of prominent Egba leaders, traditional rulers and religious authorities. He said the position was that Yewa should be given the opportunity to produce the next governor.

He explained that the decision was not an individual initiative but a collective resolution reached in recognition of Yewa aspiration to produce the governor of Ogun State for the first time since the creation of the state 50 years ago. According to him, the Alake and other prominent Egba leaders had counselled him to withdraw his governorship ambition and support the Yewa aspiration.

He noted that the counsel was particularly because the zone had demonstrated an uncommon level of unity behind Adeola candidacy. Ishola said, You all know that some time ago, I also wanted to run as governor of our dear state.

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The Alake and other prominent people of Egbaland called me and said we should leave it for Yewaland because, since democracy returned, this is the first time Yewaland is coming out with one voice, and we should not take that opportunity away from them. On the part of religion, the Chief Imam of Egbaland also called me to listen to the voice of the Alake.

If the Alake and the Chief Imam of Egbaland talk to me, as a good son of Egbaland, I must listen to them, he said. Ishola assured the APC candidate that Egbaland remained firmly committed to the understanding reached with Yewaland, expressing confidence in the success of Adeola governorship ambition. I am assuring all of us that Egbaland is with Yewaland and Yayi, by the grace of God. APC will be victorious, he declared.

Osoba Urges Egbaland Support For Yayi

He reiterated that the support for Adeola reflected the collective position of Egbaland and its commitment to respecting the aspirations of other sections of the state. Former Ogun State Governor and APC national leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba, also appealed to the people of Egbaland to mobilise behind the party candidates in the forthcoming elections. He stressed the importance of continuity in sustaining the state development.

Osoba expressed confidence in Adeola capacity to lead the state and assured the APC candidate of his support. I am here to guarantee Yayi that when he becomes the governor of the state, he will perform very well. I want to urge you all to allow this Yayi project to be a success, he said.

Earlier, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, announced the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on the APC governorship candidate and other members of his political team. Adeola was conferred with the title of Araba of Egbaland, while his wife, Temitope Adeola, received the title of Asiwaju Iya-Ewe, Egba. The APC deputy governorship candidate, Alhaja Kudirat Abiodun-Balogun, was also conferred with the title of Asiwaju Iya-Abiye, Egba.

The event was attended by members of the Egba Traditional Council and other prominent figures in the state. The endorsement comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections in Ogun State. Egbaland support for Yewa power shift is seen as a significant boost for the APC candidate in the state. The decision by Egba leaders to back Adeola follows months of consultations and appeals from various quarters.

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Chieftaincy Titles Conferred On Adeola Team

Ishola had earlier indicated his interest in the governorship race but stepped down after consultations with traditional and religious leaders. His withdrawal is expected to strengthen the APC chances in the forthcoming election. The conferment of chieftaincy titles on Adeola and his running mate further underscores the traditional institution support for their candidacy. Osoba, a respected elder statesman, has also thrown his weight behind the APC candidate.

His appeal to Egbaland to support the party candidates is seen as a major boost for the APC in the state. The former governor stressed that continuity is essential for the sustained development of Ogun State. The meeting at the Alake palace was described as a historic gathering of Egba leaders and traditional rulers. It ended with a unanimous resolution to support the Yewa agenda and the APC candidate.

Adeola expressed gratitude to the Egba leaders for their support and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him. The APC candidate also thanked Ishola for stepping down and for his commitment to the party unity. He described the endorsement as a collective victory for the people of Ogun State. Adeola pledged to run an inclusive government that would reflect the aspirations of all sections of the state.

Egbaland Backing Crucial For APC Victory

The 2027 governorship election in Ogun State is expected to be keenly contested among the major political parties. The APC is seeking to retain power, while other parties are strategising to unseat it. The support of Egbaland, one of the largest voting blocs in the state, is considered crucial to the outcome of the election. With the endorsement, the APC candidate appears to have secured the backing of a significant section of the state traditional and political elite.

The coming months will see intensified campaigns across the state as parties woo voters. The Yewa agenda has become a central issue in the political discourse in Ogun State. Observers say the decision by Egbaland to support Yewa is a demonstration of political maturity and respect for equity. It is also seen as a way to ensure peaceful coexistence among the various sections of the state.

The endorsement is expected to shape the political landscape of Ogun State in the run-up to the 2027 polls.