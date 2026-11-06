Efosa Omo-Osagie Pledges NYSC Safety Bill for 2027 Election

Efosa Omo-Osagie unveils 15-point agenda including a bill to protect NYSC corps members from terrorism. Read his full legislative plan for Edo State.

Effosa Omo-Osagie, the Nigerian Democratic Congress candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, has announced a legislative initiative to safeguard National Youth Service Corps members from dangerous postings. He intends to sponsor a bill that prohibits the deployment of corps members to areas threatened by terrorism and banditry before the January 16, 2027, House of Representatives election. This commitment forms a central pillar of his broader policy platform aimed at enhancing national security and governance standards. Omo-Osagie, widely recognized by the moniker Mighty Man, emphasized that protecting young graduates is a non-negotiable priority for his potential tenure in the National Assembly.

Legislative Agenda for Security and Protection

During the unveiling of his 15-point legislative agenda, Omo-Osagie detailed the specific mechanisms proposed in the new bill. The legislation would not only ban the placement of corps members in regions under terrorist or bandit occupation but also impose strict penalties on government officials who ignore existing security advisories. He argued that the current system allows for reckless deployments that endanger lives and undermine the purpose of the service year. The candidate stated he is seriously considering this bill as a direct response to the growing insecurity in parts of the federation.

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Stakeholder Consultations in Edo State and Abuja

The announcement was made during a series of consultation meetings involving key stakeholders across Edo State and the Federal Capital Territory. These engagements included party leaders, support group coordinators, strategists, women and youth leaders, and religious groups within the Nigerian Democratic Congress. The meetings began in Benin City and extended to Abuja, allowing the candidate to gather diverse perspectives on the proposed policies. Omo-Osagie used these sessions to explain how his policy framework addresses the immediate concerns of his constituents and the broader electorate.

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Reforming Governance and Economic Empowerment

Beyond security, the manifesto covers six thematic areas including infrastructure, governance costs, economic empowerment, anti-corruption, healthcare, and education. Omo-Osagie proposed a bill to mandate the installation of firefighting equipment, boreholes, solar panels, and police desk offices in public markets nationwide. He also criticized the use of public funds to maintain offices for spouses and children of elected officials. Under the cost of governance pillar, he promised to ban pensions and post-tenure benefits for elected office holders, excluding former presidents and vice-presidents. These measures aim to reduce waste and redirect resources toward essential public services.

Next Steps and Campaign Council Formation

The consultations are expected to precede the formal constitution of the campaign council, which Omo-Osagie stated will be announced in the coming days. This development follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Benin City, which sacked the previous NDC candidate, Uyi Omosigho, and declared Omo-Osagie the authentic candidate of the party. The candidate pledged to devote his first tenure in the National Assembly to pursuing these proposed bills for the benefit of Edo State and the country. He declared that Nigeria must say enough is enough regarding current governance practices, signaling a firm commitment to legislative reform.