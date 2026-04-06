Effiong Condemns Tinubu's Insecurity Response, Citing US Military Comparison

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong criticizes President Tinubu's handling of insecurity in Nigeria, contrasting it with the US military's response to similar situations and highlighting the death of Brigadier General Musa Uba. Effiong points to the inadequate wages of Nigerian soldiers and the opulence of politicians as key issues.

Inibehe Effiong , a prominent human rights lawyer, has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 's administration regarding its approach to addressing the pervasive insecurity plaguing Nigeria. In a post on the social media platform X, published on Monday, Effiong drew a stark comparison between the responses of the United States military and the Nigerian Armed Forces to acts of terrorism and other security threats.

His critique highlighted what he perceived as a significant disparity in the level of commitment and action demonstrated by the two countries in protecting their citizens, particularly in situations involving the capture or potential harm of individuals by hostile actors. Effiong's commentary has sparked widespread discussion and debate regarding the government's priorities and its efficacy in safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens.\Effiong's central argument revolves around the perceived lack of decisive action by the Nigerian government in the case of Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was captured and subsequently killed by terrorists in Borno State in November 2025. He contrasted this with the aggressive and proactive measures undertaken by the United States government to rescue an American pilot. Effiong pointed to a specific instance where the US government mobilized significant resources and personnel to recover an American pilot and a weapons system officer from Iran. He emphasized the lengths to which the American government went to ensure the safety and return of a single individual, reflecting a high value placed on the lives of its citizens. In stark contrast, Effiong lamented the perceived inaction of the Nigerian government following the capture and death of Brigadier General Uba, alleging a failure to mount a similarly robust rescue operation or to hold those responsible for the general's demise accountable. Furthermore, Effiong's statement highlighted the perceived neglect of the Nigerian Armed Forces, citing inadequate wages and living conditions for the soldiers who are tasked with protecting the country. He also criticized the extravagant lifestyles of politicians and their families, contrasting their opulence with the sacrifices made by members of the military. These assertions have fuelled public anger and frustration, as many Nigerians feel the government is failing to prioritize the safety of its citizens, especially those serving in the military. This sentiment underscores a growing crisis of confidence in the government's ability to combat the persistent security challenges.\The human rights lawyer's statement has resonated deeply with many Nigerians, particularly in light of the ongoing security crisis in the country, marked by frequent attacks by Boko Haram, banditry, and other forms of violence. The comparison with the US response to similar situations has amplified concerns about the Nigerian government's commitment to protecting its citizens and the perceived disparity in the resources allocated to this vital function. Effiong also addressed the issue of the morale of the Nigerian Armed Forces, underscoring the importance of adequate remuneration and support for soldiers fighting on the front lines against terrorists and other armed groups. The issue is further compounded by reports of corruption and inefficiency within the military, which have allegedly hampered their operational effectiveness and undermined their ability to adequately respond to security threats. The media, including Arise TV, has also played a crucial role in bringing attention to the plight of victims of insecurity, further amplifying public outcry and demands for greater accountability. Arise TV anchor Oseni Rufai recently expressed emotional distress while recalling the death of Brigadier General Uba, which heightened the emotional impact of the issues and fueled calls for justice for the fallen general and his family. The recent rescue of the US pilot in a military operation, as reported by the DAILY POST, further illustrated the contrasting approaches to military operations and rescue efforts, reinforcing the narrative presented by Effiong and highlighting the urgency of addressing the shortcomings in Nigeria's security apparatus. The overall situation points to a deep-seated crisis of trust between the government and its citizens.





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Inibehe Effiong Bola Ahmed Tinubu Insecurity Brigadier General Musa Uba Nigerian Military

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