EFCC Witness Reveals $6.23 Million Withdrawn from CBN for Fake Election Observers During Emefiele’s Tenure

An EFCC witness testified in court that $6.23 million was fraudulently withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the pretext of funding foreign election observers during the 2023 general elections. The case against former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele involves allegations of forgery, fraud, and conspiracy, with evidence showing forged signatures of high-ranking officials. The trial continues amid procedural challenges and conflicting testimonies.

A witness from the Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has revealed in an Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that $6.23 million was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) under false pretenses during the tenure of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele .

The funds were allegedly meant for foreign election observers during the 2023 general elections but were later discovered to be part of a fraudulent scheme. Chinedu Eneanya, an assistant commander with the EFCC, testified that investigations showed the money was taken from the CBN vault under the guise of paying election observers. Documents authorizing the release of the funds were recovered, and individuals linked to the transaction were questioned.

The EFCC is prosecuting Emefiele on 20 counts, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, obtaining by false pretenses, procurement fraud, and conspiracy. The case centers on the alleged payment of $6.23 million for a fake election observer exercise. Emefiele has denied all charges.

During his testimony, Eneanya stated that forensic examinations revealed forged signatures attributed to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which were used to facilitate the withdrawal. However, under cross-examination by defense counsel Matthew Burkaa, Eneanya admitted that no forensic test was conducted on Emefiele’s signature.

He also confirmed that none of the five CBN officials who endorsed the internal memo authorizing the transaction are standing trial, noting they were suspended by the bank. When asked if Emefiele personally received the funds, the witness mentioned that a lawyer, Ifeanyi Omeke, claimed to have received money on behalf of the former CBN governor.

The court discharged the witness, and proceedings took an unexpected turn when the prosecution failed to present additional witnesses despite the defense’s readiness to continue. Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), explained that subpoenas had not yet been issued, and the witnesses were outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The defense counsel urged the court to foreclose the prosecution’s case if the witnesses fail to appear, arguing that it was an attempt to put maximum hardship on the defendant. Oyedepo opposed the request, stating it was an attempt to prevent the prosecution from presenting its case. The trial judge, Hamza Muazu, asked both parties to reserve their arguments for final written addresses and directed the prosecution to liaise with the court registrar to issue subpoenas.

Eneanya’s testimony aligns with earlier evidence presented by prosecution witnesses. In January, Bashirudeen Maishanu, a CBN official, testified that the $6.23 million was withdrawn in cash in a single day in February 2023 and labeled as payments to foreign election observers. On February 13, 2024, the former SGF testified that his signature and that of Buhari were forged to approve the release of the funds.

A day earlier, Onyeka Ogbu, a former CBN controller in Abuja, said he received documents bearing approvals from Buhari, Mustapha, and Emefiele for the payment. In March 2024, Bamaiyi Meriga, a forensic expert, also confirmed that the documents used for the withdrawal were forged





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFCC CBN Godwin Emefiele Election Fraud Financial Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CRMI Commends CBN’s Enhanced Digital Finance Security MeasuresThe Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria applauds the Central Bank of Nigeria's new regulations designed to strengthen the security of Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem, focusing on fraud prevention and market standardization.

Read more »

CBN Deputy Governor Urges Graduates to Embrace Resilience and ExcellenceDeputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Emem Usoro, encouraged graduating students to pursue excellence and remain resilient in their careers. She highlighted the CBN's efforts to stabilize the economy and foster opportunities, while also announcing support for Akwa Ibom State University's academic initiatives.

Read more »

EFCC Declares City Boys Movement Women Leader Wanted Over FraudThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, a women leader of the City Boys Movement, wanted for alleged fraud involving obtaining money by false pretence. The EFCC is seeking public assistance to locate her as investigations continue.

Read more »

EFCC Witness Details $6.23 Million Withdrawal from CBN During Emefiele’s TenureAn EFCC witness testified in court about the withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault allegedly for funding foreign election observers in 2023, during Godwin Emefiele's time as governor. The investigation revealed the funds were intended for purported election observer funding and documents were recovered from the CBN.

Read more »

EFCC Witness Details $6.23 Million Withdrawal from CBN During Emefiele’s TenureAn EFCC witness testified in court about the withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault allegedly for funding foreign election observers in 2023, during Godwin Emefiele's time as governor. The investigation revealed the funds were intended for purported election observer funding and documents were recovered from the CBN.

Read more »

EFCC Alleges Forged Signatures in $6.2 Million Election Funds Fraud Involving Ex-CBN GovernorThe EFCC presented evidence in court alleging that the signatures of late President Buhari and former SGF Boss Mustapha were forged to facilitate the fraudulent transfer of $6.2 million from the CBN, purportedly for foreign election observers. Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele is on trial for criminal breach of trust related to the alleged fraud.

Read more »