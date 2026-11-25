EFCC investigator John Justice testifies how Keyless Nature Limited laundered N2.1 billion through Kogi LGAs in the Yahaya Bello trial. Details on the fraud mechanism.

John Justice, an investigator from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), testified before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday, November 25, 2026, detailing a complex financial scheme involving former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. Justice identified Keyless Nature Limited as the central entity in a alleged N2.1 billion loan facility that was repaid using funds siphoned from multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kogi State.

The N2.1 Billion Loan Mechanism

Justice provided a step-by-step account of how the loan was structured to facilitate the movement of public funds. He explained that the facility was secured through Keyless Nature Limited, an account operated by Abba Adaudu, specifically to create the appearance of a legitimate business transaction. The primary goal was to disguise the diversion of state treasury funds, thereby shifting the repayment burden onto the affected local government areas.

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According to the witness, the funds were disbursed through a network of proxies. This network included bureau de change operators and Jamilu Abdullahi, whose personal account was used to channel the money. The EFCC investigator noted that the loan proceeds were split among various beneficiaries, including Kunfayakun Global Limited, E-traders International Limited, and Abdullahi's personal account, to obscure the trail of the illicit cash.

In-and-Out Transactions Across Kogi LGAs

The prosecution witness detailed a pattern of "in-and-out" transactions that allowed funds to move between accounts without physical withdrawal. Justice stated that three specific companies were involved in this process: Hazyman Investment Limited, Bimas Ventures Limited, and Fazad. These entities facilitated the transfer of money received from local governments back into the system, maintaining the illusion of financial legitimacy while the original funds were being diverted.

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The inflows into the Keyless Nature account were described as monthly and regular, occurring between 2021 and 2024. Justice listed the specific Local Government Areas that contributed to these transfers: Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Ibaji, Omala, Ogori-Magongo, Ofu, Olamaboro, Okehi, Kogi, Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu, and Igalamela-Odolu. When aggregated, these recurring payments constituted the principal liquidation of the fraudulent loan facility.

Failure to Provide Documentation and Licensing

During cross-examination and further testimony, Justice highlighted the complete lack of verifiable documentation from the companies involved. The EFCC stated that it received no response from the affected Kogi LGAs when it requested evidence to justify the payments. Furthermore, the investigation found that Abba Adaudu could not produce contracts proving that Keyless Nature, Hazyman, or Forza Oil and Gas had executed any services for these local governments.

Specific scrutiny was placed on Hazyman Investment Limited, which claimed to provide pharmaceutical services. The witness testified that the company failed to provide the names or sources of its pharmaceutical suppliers. Additionally, Hazyman could not produce a license from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) or other relevant regulatory documents, raising serious questions about the validity of its business operations.

Link to School Fees and Currency Transactions

The investigation uncovered that proceeds from the fraudulent loan were used to pay upfront school fees for the children of Yahaya Bello at the American International School of Abuja. Justice explained that the EFCC traced cash withdrawals and subsequent dollar transactions linked to the companies and individuals involved. These transactions were structured to conceal the ultimate recipients of the funds, which included the school fees payments.

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Jamilu Abdullahi, a bureau de change operator with interests in the涉案 companies, claimed the money was received for purchasing US dollars. However, when invited by the EFCC, Abdullahi stated he did not know Hazyman, Bimas, or Forza Oil and Gas, only Adaudu. He admitted that Adaudu provided instructions for payments to be made both locally and internationally in dollars, linking the key operator directly to the international movement of the illicit funds.

Current Legal Proceedings Against the Former Governor

Yahaya Bello is currently standing trial alongside co-defendants Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu. The defendants face 16 counts of criminal breach of trust related to the alleged diversion of N110.4 billion from the state treasury. This massive sum represents funds allegedly diverted during Bello's tenure as governor, which spanned from January 2016 to January 2024. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution, led by Kemi Pinheiro, continues to build its case by presenting evidence of how the diverted funds were utilized. The EFCC alleged that beyond the school fees, some of the funds were used to acquire properties in high-end areas of Abuja. The trial proceedings, ongoing as of November 25, 2026, focus heavily on the financial trails established by investigators like John Justice to connect the defendant to the complex web of shell companies and fraudulent loans.