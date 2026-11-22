The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission defeated NSCDC on penalties to win the second edition of the Comptroller-General Football Tournament 2026 at Abuja stadium.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission emerged as the champions of the second edition of the CGF Cup 2026 after a dramatic penalty shootout victory at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday. The tournament, formally known as the Comptroller-General Football Tournament, concluded with EFCC defeating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after regulation time.

Tournament Organization and Scope

The Federal Fire Service organizes this inter-agency football competition for eight security, law enforcement, and emergency response agencies in Nigeria. The announcement of the final outcome was made in an official statement signed on Saturday by DCF Paul Abraham, who serves as the National Public Relations Officer and Head of Corporate Services for the Federal Fire Service.

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Final Match Details and Kickoff

The championship match kicked off promptly at 3pm, with Samuel Olumide, the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, performing the ceremonial kick-off. He was joined by Deputy Controllers-General Achi Okidi and Kehinde Ajasa, Assistant Controller-General GK Arogundade, and Otunba Paul Oluwole, the Chairman of the AMAC Football Committee. Directors of sports from the participating security agencies and other dignitaries also attended the event.

Third Place Match and Scoring Records

The Nigerian Air Force secured the third position by defeating the Nigeria Correctional Service 3-1 in the third-place match. Aminu Mohammed opened the scoring for the Air Force, Joseph Yakubu equalized for the Correctional Service, and Haruna Yakubu scored twice to secure the victory for the Air Force. Achem Ezekiel of the Federal Fire Service won the top scorer award after netting two goals in 45 minutes.

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Individual Awards and Recognition

Following the final, Olumide presented individual awards to outstanding players and officials. Titus Ayuba of NSCDC was named the Most Valuable Player, while Eze Daniel of EFCC won the Best Goalkeeper award. Kabiru Sani, the coach of the EFCC team, was named Best Coach, recognizing his leadership in guiding his team to the championship title.

Impact on Inter-Agency Collaboration

The Federal Fire Service stated that the competition promoted unity, friendship, and sportsmanship among security agencies. The event aims to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and institutional relationships within Nigeria's security and emergency response sectors, fostering a spirit of teamwork beyond their professional duties.