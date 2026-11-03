EFCC uncovers illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in Ogun

The EFCC has uncovered an illegal oil refinery in Ogere, Ogun State, allegedly operated by Chinese nationals, following intelligence and surveillance. Operatives found underground tanks containing suspected diesel and are investigating the identities and ownership of the facility.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission has uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in the Ogere area of Ogun State. The commission said the facility was discovered on Saturday, October 31, 2026, by operatives of its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 following intelligence gathering and surveillance of the activities of illegal sludge oil refiners.

EFCC Uncovers Illegal Oil Refinery In Ogun State

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale. Oyewale said the facility was deserted when operatives stormed the premises, following an earlier crackdown on four illegal lithium processing plants in the area.

Also read EFCC Discovers Illegal Oil Refinery Operated by Chinese Nationals in Ogun State

However, he said operatives discovered waste products from the refining process and underground tanks suspected to have been used for heating and processing sludge oil. The statement partly read, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission uncovered an illegal oil refinery operated by Chinese in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2026, by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, followed credible intelligence and surveillance by the Commission on the activities of the illegal sludge oil refiners. The refinery was found deserted when EFCC operatives stormed the premises, following the Commission's earlier clampdown on four illegal lithium processing plants in the area.

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Underground Tanks And Diesel Suspected At Site

However, waste products from the refining process were discovered at the location. Oyewale said operatives also discovered underground tanks believed to have been used for heating and processing sludge oil. Two of the underground tanks inspected contained substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operators sourced sludge oil, also known as black sludge, from Warri, Delta State, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and transported it to the illegal facility in Ogere for processing, Oyewale added. He said the operators subjected the sludge oil to intense heat, allowing lighter petroleum components to pass through chambers and filters in a process believed to produce diesel for sale in the Nigerian market.

Chinese Operators Identities Remained Hidden From Agents

Personnel at the facility told EFCC operatives that the Chinese operators never disclosed their identities nor the name of the company behind the facility. Consequently, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC have since taken over the premises as investigations continue to establish the identities of the operators, the ownership of the facility and the full extent of the suspected illegal activities and economic sabotage, he added.

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon's work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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