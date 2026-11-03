EFCC uncovers Chinese-operated illegal oil refinery in Ogun

The EFCC says it uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in Ogere, Ogun State, following a raid on October 31, 2026, and has taken over the premises.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) says it has uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

EFCC Uncovers Illegal Oil Refinery

The commission said the facility was discovered on Saturday, October 31, 2026, by operatives of its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2. The discovery followed credible intelligence and surveillance by the commission on the activities of illegal sludge oil refiners. The EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale. Oyewale said the refinery was found deserted when EFCC operatives stormed the premises.

Also read EFCC uncovers Chinese-run illegal oil refinery in Ogun after Oct 31 raid

The raid followed the commission's earlier clampdown on four illegal lithium processing plants in the area. However, waste products from the refining process were discovered at the location. During the raid, underground tanks believed to have been used for heating and processing the sludge oil were also discovered. Two of the underground tanks inspected contained substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operators sourced sludge oil, also known as black sludge, from Warri, Delta State, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The sludge oil was transported to the illegal facility in Ogere for processing. Oyewale said the operators subjected the sludge oil to intense heat, allowing lighter petroleum components to pass through chambers and filters in a process believed to produce diesel for sale in the Nigerian market.

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Chinese Operators Remain Unidentified

Personnel at the facility told EFCC operatives that the Chinese operators never disclosed their identities nor the name of the company behind the facility. Consequently, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC have since taken over the premises. Investigations are continuing to establish the identities of the operators, the ownership of the facility and the full extent of the suspected illegal activities and economic sabotage.

The EFCC said the operation was part of its broader efforts to curb illegal refining and related economic crimes in the country.