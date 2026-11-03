EFCC uncovers Chinese-run illegal oil refinery in Ogun after Oct 31 raid

The EFCC says operatives uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly run by Chinese nationals in Ogere, Ogun State, during an intelligence-led raid on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after weeks of surveillance. The facility was deserted, but underground tanks containing suspected diesel were found, and investigations continue into the operators, ownership and possible economic sabotage.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

The discovery followed an intelligence-led operation conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2026, by operatives of the commission's Lagos Zonal Directorate 2. The operation came after weeks of surveillance on the activities of suspected illegal sludge oil refiners. The EFCC announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale. The refinery was deserted when the operatives stormed the premises.

Also read EFCC Discovers Illegal Oil Refinery Operated by Chinese Nationals in Ogun State

Raids on Illegal Oil Refinery

The raid followed an earlier crackdown by the commission on four illegal lithium processing plants in the same area. Although no operator was found at the facility, the operatives discovered waste products from the refining process. They also found underground tanks believed to have been used for heating and processing sludge oil.

"Two of the underground tanks inspected contained substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel," the statement said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the operators sourced sludge oil, also called black sludge, from Warri in Delta State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State. The sludge oil was then transported to the facility in Ogere for processing. Further findings indicated that the operators subjected the sludge oil to intense heat.

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This allowed lighter petroleum components to pass through a series of chambers and filters in a process believed to produce Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for sale in the Nigerian market. Security personnel at the facility reportedly told EFCC operatives that the Chinese nationals operating the refinery never disclosed their identities or the name of the company behind the business. The commission has since taken over the premises as investigations continue.

EFCC Investigates Chinese Operators

The EFCC is working to uncover the identities of the operators, establish ownership of the facility and determine the full extent of the suspected illegal activities and economic sabotage. The EFCC said the operation formed part of its broader efforts against illegal refining and related economic crimes. No arrests have been announced so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.