EFCC Trial: Imoke Testifies On Mambilla Power Project Approval

Former Power Minister Olu Agunloye faces corruption charges over the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project. Liyel Imoke testifies on Federal Executive Council minutes and contract approval in Abuja court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) is prosecuting former Minister of Power Olu Agunloye for awarding the controversial $6 billion Mambilla Power project without Federal Executive Council approval. The trial in Abuja centers on whether Agunloye violated presidential directives during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2003.

During cross-examination, former Cross Rivers State Governor Liyel Imoke confirmed that the Federal Executive Council never approved the contract. Imoke stated he learned of this refusal by reading the minutes of the council meeting held on 21 May 2003, which occurred before he assumed his ministerial role.

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Mambilla Project Contract Details And Charges

Agunloye faces seven charges including disobedience to a presidential directive, conspiracy, and forgery. The charges stem from his role in awarding the 3,050 MW hydroelectric facility contract in May 2003 to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited. The project was located in Kakara village, Taraba State, and was valued at $6 billion.

The prosecution alleges that Agunloye signed a letter to the company, conveying approval for the construction of the 3,960 megawatts Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station. This action directly contradicted a presidential directive issued earlier in 2003 during a Federal Executive Council meeting. The EFCC also accused Agunloye of conspiring with Leno Adesanya to falsify a document regarding the project.

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Imoke Testimony On Council Minutes And Procedures

Former Governor Liyel Imoke testified that he was not a member of the Council in May 2003. He explained that the extracts of the meeting minutes were circulated after the council was dissolved. Imoke stated he did not want to make assumptions about something he had no direct knowledge of.

Imoke served as the sixth prosecution witness on 19 October. He described the workings of Federal Executive Council meetings, noting that decisions were extracted from minutes. He explained that these minutes are read and considered page by page at the following meeting. However, he confirmed that the 21 May 2003 meeting was the last held during Obasanjo's first term.

Defense Challenges The Validity Of The Minutes

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Adeola Adedipe, representing Agunloye, sought to disprove the violations by questioning the adoption of the meeting minutes. Adedipe raised doubts regarding whether the council formally adopted the minutes of the 21 May 2003 meeting. He noted that this specific meeting was the last one held before the cabinet was dissolved.

The defense team attempted to pick holes in Imoke's claim by highlighting the irregularities in the documentation process. Adedipe requested that other documents previously accepted by the court as exhibits be handed over. He aimed to check for any evidence of the adoption of the minutes by the subsequent council.

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Arbitration And Future Of The Power Project

An arbitration tribunal recently exonerated Nigeria regarding the contract after finding that the award was tainted by bribery. Despite the tribunal's finding, the criminal charges against Agunloye remain active. The prosecution insists that the legal violations occurred regardless of the arbitration outcome.

The defense could not conclude Imoke's cross-examination on Monday. The court proceedings continue as the defense seeks to establish reasonable doubt regarding the official records. Agunloye has denied all seven charges brought against him in the Federal Court in Abuja.