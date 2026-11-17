Kwara court convicts EFCC defendants of illegal mineral possession. Grandapex Star, Trustore Mining, and individuals sentenced to prison or fined for unlawful trade.

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC) secured convictions for two companies and two individuals on Tuesday for unlawful possession of solid minerals. Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, ordered the forfeiture of 520 tonnes of lithium and lead ore to the Federal Government. The defendants identified in the ruling are Grandapex Star International Limited, Lou Juan Hui, Emmanuel Anyanwu Abieze, and Trustore Mining Limited. This judgment addresses two separate cases brought by the anti-graft agency regarding illegal mining activities within the state jurisdiction.

Grandapex Star And Trio Convicted Of 500 Tonnes

Justice Awogboro convicted Grandapex Star International Limited, Lou Juan Hui, and Emmanuel Anyanwu Abieze following their guilty plea to possessing 500 tonnes of lithium without lawful authority. The court found that these entities purchased the minerals from illegal miners in July 2026 within Ilorin, Kwara State. The charge established that their actions violated Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, by dealing in unlicensed solid minerals. The EFCC prosecutor, Innocent Mbachie, urged the court to convict them based on their admissions and uncontroverted evidence presented during the trial.

Also read Firm secures Kenya payment gateway licence, deepens Africa expansion

Emmanuel Anyanwu Abieze and Lou Juan Hui each received a 12-month imprisonment sentence with an option to pay a fine of one million Naira. Grandapex Star International Limited was similarly sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment with the same one million Naira fine option. The court recognized the severity of the offense, noting that the large volume of lithium involved indicated a significant breach of national mining regulations. The defendants' admission of guilt simplified the judicial process, allowing Justice Awogboro to proceed directly to sentencing without a lengthy evidentiary phase.

Trustore Mining Faces Sentences For Lead Ore

In a separate ruling, the Federal High Court convicted Trustore Mining Limited for the unlawful possession of 20 tonnes of lead ore. The company admitted to the charge brought against it, which involved dealing in minerals with intent to mislead authorities. The charge specified that Trustore Mining Ltd handled the 20 metric tons of mineral in February 2026, conveying it in a truck with registration number 410 XA. This operation contravened Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, mirroring the legal framework applied in the lithium case.

Advertisement

The court sentenced Trustore Mining Limited to 12 months imprisonment with a fine option of one million Naira, consistent with the penalties imposed on the other corporate entity. Additionally, the court ordered the owner of the truck used for transportation to pay five million Naira into the EFCC recovery account. The 20 tonnes of lead ore seized during the operation were ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government through the EFCC. These financial penalties aim to recover the illicit gains associated with the illegal mineral trade and deter future violations by transport operators.

Legal Precedents And Mineral Security

The convictions underscore the Nigerian government's strict enforcement of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, particularly regarding Section 134(b). This section criminalizes the purchase, sale, or possession of minerals without the requisite lawful authority or license. The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC has demonstrated its commitment to rooting out illegal mining operations that deprive the nation of revenue. The forfeiture of 520 tonnes of lithium and 20 tonnes of lead ore represents a significant recovery of national assets that were previously held illegally.

These rulings serve as a warning to other corporate bodies and individuals operating in the solid minerals sector in Kwara State and across Nigeria. The combination of imprisonment, heavy fines, and asset forfeiture creates a comprehensive deterrent against unlicensed mineral trading. Justice Awogboro's judgment in Ilorin sets a clear precedent that illegal possession of significant mineral quantities will result in severe legal consequences. The EFCC continues to monitor the sector closely to ensure compliance with national mining laws.

Impact On Mineral Revenue And Compliance

The immediate impact of this judgment is the return of 540 tonnes of solid minerals to state control, enhancing national resource security. The financial penalties imposed, totaling millions of Naira in fines and recoveries, provide immediate funds for the EFCC and the federal treasury. Compliance with mining regulations is now more critical for any entity wishing to operate in the Nigerian solid minerals market. The specific dates of July 2026 and February 2026 cited in the charges highlight that these offenses occurred recently, requiring swift judicial intervention.

Advertisement

Going forward, the EFCC Ilorin Zonal Directorate will likely increase surveillance on mining sites and transportation routes in Kwara State. The involvement of specific registration numbers like 410 XA in the charges suggests a targeted approach to tracking illegal logistics networks. Stakeholders in the mining industry are advised to ensure all their operations are fully licensed and documented to avoid similar legal repercussions. The conviction of high-profile entities signals that no organization is exempt from the law.