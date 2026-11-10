EFCC Recovers $3 Million and N1.3 Billion from Aiteo and Newcross

The EFCC hands over recovered funds to RMAFC after investigations revealed unremitted statutory payments by oil firms between 2010 and 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has officially transferred recovered federal revenues totaling approximately $3 million and N1.3 billion to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission. This handover was executed by Bawa Kaltungo, the acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, on Monday. The transaction followed a formal statement issued by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday confirming the completion of the recovery process.

Recovery Details and Company Liabilities

The funds were extracted from two major energy entities, Aiteo Exploration and Production Limited and Newcross Exploration & Production Limited. These sums represent established liabilities for unremitted statutory payments owed to the Nigerian Federation. The EFCC confirmed that the money was handed over to the RMAFC as part of its mandate to recover outstanding debts from private and public entities that have failed to comply with federal revenue obligations.

Also read Nigerian Army Destroys Criminal Hideouts and Recovers Weapons in Old Oyo National Park

Origin of Investigation and Petition

The investigation was triggered by a petition submitted to the EFCC by a consulting firm engaged by the RMAFC. The petitioner alleged that the two oil companies were involved in conspiracy, tax evasion, and economic sabotage. These actions resulted in significant revenue losses to the Federation over a nine-year period spanning from 2010 to 2019. The audit highlighted specific failures to remit stamp duty and pipeline transportation fees to the government.

Presidential Fiat and Specific Debt Breakdown

In response to the non-compliance, the RMAFC obtained a presidential fiat on December 20, 2021. This authorization empowered the commission to recover all outstanding revenues due to the Federation from the affected entities. The EFCC detailed that Aiteo owed $38.43 million, representing a 1.5 percent stamp duty arising from its acquisition of Oil Mining Lease and Nembe Creek Trunkline. Meanwhile, Newcross Exploration owed $22,841,662.03 as crude oil transportation fees for using the same trunkline.

Advertisement

Payment Timeline and Admission of Debt

Both companies admitted to the debts they owed and initiated payments into EFCC recovery accounts held at the Central Bank of Nigeria. The payments occurred between January 28 and August 24 during the investigation period. Aiteo paid back $1.5 million and N750 million toward the unremitted stamp duty. Newcross Exploration contributed $1,500,000 and over N553.1 million to settle the outstanding pipeline and terminal fees associated with their operations.

Impact on Government Revenue and Future Operations

The failure to remit these statutory taxes and fees caused substantial revenue loss for the government. This is particularly critical given Nigeria's heavy dependence on crude oil earnings for national budgetary support. The proceeds of crimes and revenue recoveries for onward remittance to rightful owners remain a major focus of EFCC operations. This case adds to a broader record of success, including the recovery of over N9.4 billion and several landed properties related to refinery rehabilitation funds.