EFCC Records 52 Illegal Mining Cases, Secures Forfeiture of 102 Tonnes of Minerals

The EFCC says it recorded 52 illegal mining cases and secured the forfeiture of 102 tonnes of solid minerals between October 2023 and July 2026, vowing to target financiers and other network members.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to intensify its crackdown on illegal mining by targeting financiers, mineral buyers, compromised public officials and other members of criminal networks benefiting from the theft of Nigeria's mineral resources.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said illegal mining was sustained by sophisticated syndicates involving local and international players. He warned that arresting miners at excavation sites alone would not address the problem. Olukoyede disclosed that the commission recorded 52 illegal mining cases between October 2023 and July 2026. He said the commission also secured the forfeiture of 102 tonnes of solid minerals during the same period.

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He spoke on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at a public lecture and capacity-building workshop in Ilorin, Kwara State. The event was organised by the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies and the Human and Environmental Development Agenda. His address was themed Uprooting the Roots of Resource Theft: A Zero-Tolerance Approach to Mining Corruption and Increasing Insecurity in Nigeria. The conference theme was Safeguarding the Future: Addressing the Nexus of Illegal Mining, Corruption and Climate Resilience in Africa.

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Illegal Mining Networks and Corruption

Olukoyede lamented that Nigeria was not deriving optimum dividends from its mineral resources because of mining corruption, resource theft and insecurity. He noted that the quantum of mineral riches available to the nation is enough to make it a superpower in the world. He explained that the networks behind illegal mining comprised individuals who provided funding, facilitated transportation and documentation, purchased illegally extracted minerals and protected the operations.

He said resource theft is rarely as simple as one individual entering a mining site illegally. According to him, resource theft involves an intricate network of well-oiled syndicates of local and international players. He said behind a miner may be somebody who provided the money, a licence holder or illegal operator in the chain, a buyer of illegally extracted minerals, a transporter, a documentation facilitator or someone who provides protection.

He stated that dealing with illegal mining involves breaking an impregnable chain of fraudulent actors. These include young men carrying shovels, their financiers, buyers of the minerals, compromised officials facilitating the operation, beneficiaries from the proceeds and other actors. He added that the commission's enforcement strategy would focus on tracing the proceeds of illegal mining and identifying those who financed and benefited from the operations. A serious enforcement strategy must move from the pit to the purse, he stated.

EFCC Enforcement Strategy

Olukoyede clarified that the EFCC was not the regulatory authority for the mining sector and had no responsibility for issuing mining licences. He explained that its intervention covered suspected corruption, fraud, money laundering, illicit financial flows and proceeds of criminal activities. According to him, financial investigations remained crucial because illegally extracted minerals eventually generated proceeds that moved through bank accounts, businesses, payments and asset acquisitions. Olukoyede also linked illegal mining to Nigeria's security challenges.

He warned that unregulated mineral extraction and trading created opportunities for criminal networks to engage in extortion, smuggling, violence and territorial disputes. Once criminal interests begin to control economic activity in a community, the consequences can extend far beyond lost royalties, he cautioned. He said any economic activity that operates substantially outside regulation creates opportunities for criminal interests.

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He warned that public officials who compromised their positions to facilitate illegal mining, manipulate licences or launder proceeds from mineral theft would not be spared. He reaffirmed the commission's commitment to investigating financiers and facilitators, tracing illicit proceeds, recovering criminal assets and prosecuting suspects based on evidence. To totally erase resource theft, he said all hands must be on deck.

Interagency Cooperation

He called for stronger operational cooperation between sector regulators, financial intelligence institutions, law-enforcement agencies, customs authorities, revenue agencies and other relevant institutions. He said that cooperation must go beyond meetings and memoranda and must translate into data sharing, joint intelligence and coordinated action.

If a suspicious mining operation is identified, we should increasingly be able to follow the trail from the licence to the mine, from the mine to the buyer, from the buyer to the money, and from the money to the ultimate beneficiary, he stated. He said that is how you dismantle a network rather than merely arrest an individual.

He also called on host communities to become active participants in the process, urging traditional institutions, community associations, youth groups, civil society and local leaders to have channels through which suspicious activities can be reported responsibly.