EFCC Widens Scrutiny of Council Spending Across Nigeria's 774 Local Governments

The EFCC is quietly examining how local government chairmen across Nigeria spent council funds since the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a nationwide investigation into the financial activities of all 774 local government chairmen in Nigeria. The anti-graft agency is examining how council administrations have managed and spent public funds since the councils gained financial autonomy from state governments. The exercise is being carried out discreetly by the EFCC zonal directorates across the country.

The probe follows growing concern over how local government finances have been handled since the Supreme Court granted councils independence from state control. Reports that chairmen in some states had come under scrutiny over their use of council funds added pressure for a broader review. The commission has kept the details of the exercise largely confidential.

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How the EFCC Investigation Is Being Conducted

The EFCC is looking closely at the financial decisions of council administrations, their expenditure records and the level of accountability they have shown. Officers from the commission zonal offices are handling the exercise in their respective regions. Sources said the agency wants to know whether the funds allocated to each council have translated into development at the grassroots.

An official of a state Ministry of Local Government confirmed that the EFCC had extended its inquiry to every council chairman in that state. The official said all the chairmen in the state were under investigation over their spending. Sources within the commission, however, said the exercise was not limited to any single state and covered every local government area in the country.

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According to one commission source, the EFCC wants to establish whether councils have shown the financial discipline and administrative competence expected after the apex court ruling. The source said the agency also wants to compare conditions before and after autonomy. Investigators are assessing whether chairmen have the managerial skills required and whether their integrity standards are high.

Supreme Court Ruling and the Road to Autonomy

The Supreme Court delivered its judgment on local government financial autonomy on July 11, 2024. A seven-member panel headed by Justice Garba Lawal decided that states had no right to keep control of or hold back council allocations. Under the ruling, the Accountant-General of the Federation must send allocations straight into council accounts, bypassing state governments.

Before the judgment, council allocations were largely managed through joint account arrangements involving state and local governments. Critics argued that some state administrations exercised excessive control over funds meant for councils. In May 2024, Lateef Fagbemi, who serves as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, brought a case for the Federal Government targeting all 36 state governors. The suit also challenged the practice of dissolving elected council administrations and replacing them with caretaker committees.

The government contended that the 1999 Constitution acknowledges councils chosen through elections and contains no provision allowing appointed caretaker panels to step into their role. It asked the apex court to stop state governors from receiving, withholding or controlling funds constitutionally meant for councils. The judgment that followed upheld the principle of financial autonomy for local governments.

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Official Statements and the EFCC Monitoring Pledge

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede said in October 2024 that the agency intended to track how budgets were carried out in every council. The aim was to confirm that public allocations were going to approved projects and programmes. Olukoyede added that the commission was prepared to work with relevant stakeholders to monitor financial activity at the grassroots.

Olukoyede also said the commission would identify cases where public funds might be misused. The current nationwide exercise builds on that earlier pledge. The sources did not describe any charges or findings against individual chairmen.

Impact on Grassroots Councils and Next Steps

The probe could shape how 774 councils are held to account for allocations they now receive directly. Its outcome will show whether financial independence has delivered measurable development in local communities. Residents of local government areas are the group most directly affected by how those funds are spent.

The commission has not announced a timetable for completing the exercise or a date for publishing findings. Any next steps will depend on the outcome of the zonal investigations and the commission's review of council records. Official EFCC statements will be the main source for any formal action against councils or chairmen.