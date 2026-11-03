EFCC Links Illegal Mining to Insecurity and Organised Crime

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede warns that illegal mining in Nigeria funds organised crime and insecurity, urging multi-agency cooperation to dismantle financial networks behind mineral theft.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has established a direct causal link between the illegal mining of mineral resources and the escalating insecurity plaguing Nigeria. EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that criminal syndicates are actively exploiting regulatory weaknesses within the mining sector to generate illicit funds for broader organised crime activities.

Financial Networks Fuel Criminal Insecurity

The Commission identified a critical connection between resource theft and national instability, noting that unregulated economic activities create fertile ground for criminal enterprises to operate. According to Ola Olukoyede, the proceeds generated from these illicit mining operations are routinely used to finance other forms of criminality, thereby exacerbating violence and territorial disputes across the nation.

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During a keynote address at a public lecture and capacity-building workshop in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday, the EFCC Chairman emphasized that the problem extends far beyond simple licensing violations. He explained that the underground mining industry facilitates extortion, smuggling, and violent competition over territory, creating a complex web of criminality that threatens public safety and economic stability.

The Commission recorded 52 specific illegal mining cases between October 2023 and July 2026, demonstrating the scale of the issue. Through rigorous enforcement activities during this period, the EFCC secured the forfeiture of 102 tonnes of solid minerals, highlighting the tangible volume of resources being siphoned from the formal economy.

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Dismantling the Chain of Beneficiaries

Investigations have revealed sophisticated networks involving both local and international players, with distinct roles assigned to financiers, extractors, transporters, and buyers. Ola Olukoyede stated that the Commission's primary strategy is to follow financial transactions behind these operations to identify the individuals and entities benefiting from the illicit proceeds.

The enforcement approach targets the entire chain of fraudulent actors, starting from the young men carrying shovels at illegal sites to the compromised public officials who facilitate the operations. This includes tracking the buyers of the minerals, the financiers providing capital, and the ultimate beneficiaries who launder the proceeds through the financial system.

The Chairman clarified that the EFCC does not regulate the mining sector or issue licenses, as that falls under other agencies. Instead, the Commission focuses on suspected corruption, fraud, money laundering, illicit financial flows, and the tracking of criminal proceeds that eventually enter bank accounts and business transactions.

Strategic Calls for Multi-Agency Cooperation

To combat these entrenched networks, Ola Olukoyede called for stronger collaboration among mining regulators, financial intelligence institutions, law enforcement agencies, customs authorities, and revenue agencies. He identified fragmented information among government institutions as a significant challenge that hinders the effective tracking of criminal networks and the coordination of investigations.

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The Commission urged these agencies to coordinate efforts across the entire mining value chain, from licence ownership and mineral extraction to the final sale and financial transactions. This holistic approach aims to ensure that no link in the criminal supply chain remains untouched by investigative efforts.

Impact on Communities and Future Enforcement

The EFCC Chairman also directed host communities, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and local leaders to actively report suspicious mining activities. He further urged organised labour to demand lawful mining practices and decent working conditions, recognizing the role of grassroots stakeholders in curbing illegal operations.

Olukoyede warned that public officials who abuse their positions to facilitate illegal mining, manipulate licenses, or launder proceeds will face severe consequences. The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting suspects based on evidence, tracing illicit proceeds, and recovering criminal assets to ensure justice.

Ultimately, the EFCC maintains that Nigeria's vast mineral resources should translate into economic prosperity for its citizens rather than serving as a source of wealth for criminal networks. By dismantling the financial and operational infrastructure of illegal mining, the Commission aims to restore integrity to the sector and enhance national security.