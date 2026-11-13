EFCC Investigator Testifies Godwin Emefiele Forced FX Payments and Acquired Ill-Gotten Wealth

EFCC investigator Alvan Gurumnaan testifies that former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele compelled businesses to pay millions for foreign exchange and used proxies to acquire extensive properties and assets.

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Alvan Gurumnaan, testified on Thursday before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele engineered a systematic scheme to extort foreign exchange from businesses.

The Foreign Exchange Extortion Mechanism

Gurumnaan, appearing as a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial before Justice Rahman Oshodi, detailed how Emefiele allegedly compelled individuals and companies seeking foreign exchange to make illicit payments to access the funds. The investigator stated that the former central bank chief utilized staff members and close associates to collect millions of dollars from firms in exchange for processing contract fees and currency requests. The prosecution alleged that this arrangement was not voluntary but rather a coercive system designed to funnel money directly to the former governor.

Also read The Guardian’s Ann Godwin named among top 50 African media personalities

The witness cited a specific instance involving a company whose officials allegedly paid approximately 17 million dollars to Emefiele through Monday Osazuwa, a former CBN staff member. Osazuwa reportedly admitted to investigators that he received these funds and then distributed them according to the former governor's instructions. On some occasions, Osazuwa handed the money to Herry Omoile, the second defendant, who then delivered the cash to Emefiele, while on other instances he took the funds directly to the former central bank governor.

Corporate Victims and Proxy Property Acquisition

The EFCC uncovered this alleged arrangement following complaints from importers and ordinary Nigerians who faced significant difficulties accessing foreign exchange for legitimate business operations. Gurumnaan testified that another company, Source Computer, was allegedly compelled to provide money to Emefiele before it could receive payment for its contract fees. This pattern of behavior, according to the investigator, demonstrated a systematic abuse of power to extract wealth from the private sector.

Advertisement

In addition to the foreign exchange scheme, the EFCC investigator claimed that Emefiele used his office and several associates to acquire properties far beyond what his legitimate earnings as CBN governor could support. The investigation revealed that the former governor used proxies to purchase and hold several properties on his behalf. Some of these assets were later forfeited to the Federal Government following court proceedings, indicating legal recognition of their illicit origin.

The witness further disclosed that the EFCC traced Emefiele's alleged dealings to a lawyer, Ifeanyi Omeje, whose office was searched during the investigation. This search led to the recovery of more than 2 million dollars in cash. Omeje, who had served as secretary to several companies, admitted to investigators that he acted as a front for the former central bank governor, facilitating the acquisition and management of assets linked to the ex-banker.

Asset Forfeiture and Court Proceedings

Gurumnaan listed numerous properties allegedly linked to Emefiele, including a pair of twin duplexes in Lekki Phase 1 and two mansions on Queen's Drive in Ikoyi, Lagos. He also testified that investigators discovered a factory under construction in Emefiele's hometown of Agbor, Delta State, which had been forfeited to the Federal Government. Another property allegedly linked to the former governor was a block of eight flats on Adekunle Lawal Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The witness stated that the property on Adekunle Lawal Street originally belonged to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, where Emefiele served as board chairman, but was subsequently sold to him. Furthermore, the EFCC recovered a warehouse in Emefiele's hometown and another in Ogun State, located on the outskirts of Lagos. Gurumnaan disclosed that the warehouse in Ogun State contained several containers with an estimated value running into hundreds of billions of naira.

Advertisement

Other assets listed by the investigator included an 11-storey building comprising about 94 luxury flats, an industrial park under construction in Lagos, and an estate comprising about 750 houses in Abuja's Lokogoma area. Gurumnaan maintained that Emefiele was allowed to respond to some findings during the recording of his statement but failed to address several properties and transactions uncovered by investigators.

Legal Status and Pending Charges

The witness noted that several courts had ruled in favour of the EFCC in asset-forfeiture proceedings involving properties allegedly linked to the former central bank governor. He added that Emefiele had personally appeared in court and acknowledged ownership of some of the assets. This testimony strengthens the prosecution's case regarding the sheer volume and value of wealth allegedly accumulated through corrupt means.

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Herry Omoile, are standing trial on a 26-count charge bordering on alleged acceptance of gratification, receiving gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent receipt of property. The EFCC also accused Emefiele of allegedly conferring corrupt advantages on his associates, contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges as the trial continues.