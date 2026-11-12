EFCC Investigator Details Emefiele Foreign Exchange Extortion Scheme

Alvan Gurumnaan testifies that Godwin Emefiele created a system compelling businesses to pay millions in dollars for foreign exchange access during his trial.

Alvan Gurumnaan, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), testified on Thursday before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, orchestrated a systemic scheme to extort foreign exchange payments from individuals and businesses.

Gurumnaan, appearing as a prosecution witness in Emefiele's ongoing trial presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, alleged that the former CBN governor established a mechanism forcing entities seeking foreign currency to make illicit payments to access the funds.

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Extortion Mechanism and Key Associates

The investigator detailed how Emefiele utilized staff members and close associates to collect millions of dollars from companies requiring access to foreign exchange and the payment of contract fees.

Gurumnaan cited the specific case of a company whose officials allegedly paid approximately $17 million to Emefiele through Monday Osazuwa, a former CBN staff member.

Osazuwa reportedly admitted to receiving the money during EFCC investigations, stating he sometimes handed the cash to the second defendant, Herry Omoile, who then delivered it to Emefiele, while on other occasions he took the money directly to the former CBN governor.

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The EFCC investigator also claimed the anti-graft agency uncovered this alleged arrangement while investigating complaints from importers and ordinary Nigerians who faced difficulties accessing foreign exchange for legitimate business needs.

Forced Payments for Contract Fees

Gurumnaan further alleged that Emefiele used his office and several associates to acquire properties that far exceeded his legitimate earnings as CBN governor.

He told the court that another company, Source Computer, was allegedly compelled to provide money for Emefiele before it could be paid its contract fees.

The investigation revealed that the former CBN governor allegedly used proxies to purchase and hold several properties on his behalf, some of which were later forfeited to the Federal Government following court proceedings.

The witness traced Emefiele's alleged dealings to a lawyer, Ifeanyi Omeje, whose office was searched during the investigation, leading to the recovery of more than $2 million in cash.

Asset Recovery and Property Listings

Omeje, who had served as secretary to several companies, admitted to investigators that he acted as a front for the former CBN governor, according to the testimony provided by Gurumnaan.

Gurumnaan listed some of the properties allegedly linked to Emefiele, including a pair of twin duplexes in Lekki Phase 1 and two mansions on Queen's Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The witness also disclosed a factory under construction in Emefiele's hometown of Agbor, Delta State, which had been forfeited to the Federal Government.

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Another property allegedly linked to the former CBN governor was a block of eight flats on Adekunle Lawal Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, which the witness claimed originally belonged to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company before being sold to Emefiele.

Massive Holdings and Trial Context

The EFCC investigator further disclosed the recovery of a warehouse in Emefiele's hometown and another in Ogun State on the outskirts of Lagos, allegedly belonging to the former CBN governor.

Gurumnaan noted that the warehouse in Ogun State contained several containers whose estimated value ran into hundreds of billions of naira.

The witness also listed an 11-storey building comprising about 94 luxury flats, an industrial park under construction in Lagos, and an estate comprising about 750 houses in the Lokogoma area of Abuja among assets allegedly traced to Emefiele.

Emefiele and co-defendant Omoile are standing trial on a 26-count charge bordering on alleged acceptance of gratification, receiving gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent receipt of property.

The EFCC accused Emefiele of allegedly conferring corrupt advantages on his associates, contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The witness maintained that Emefiele was allowed to respond to some findings during statement recording but failed to address several properties and transactions, with several courts ruling in favour of the EFCC in asset-forfeiture proceedings.