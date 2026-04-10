EFCC Investigates Influencer Blessing CEO Over Alleged Cancer Fundraising Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC is investigating social media influencer Blessing CEO following allegations of cyberbullying, forgery, and a multi-million naira fundraising scam related to a cancer survivor's medical records. The petition was filed by Deborah Mbara's family.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission EFCC is now investigating social media influencer Blessing CEO, also known as Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, following a formal petition filed by the family of Deborah Mbara, a cancer survivor. The petition, received by the EFCC on April 8, 2026, alleges cyberbullying, forgery, and the orchestration of a multi-million naira fundraising scam. The legal representation for Mbara's family, S.M. Anyanwu & Co.

Chieze Chambers, submitted the petition, which accuses Blessing CEO of exploiting Deborah’s health crisis to defraud the public. The core of the complaint centers on allegations that Blessing CEO manipulated Deborah’s genuine medical records to falsely represent her as battling Stage 4 cancer, thus soliciting donations under false pretenses. This fraudulent activity, according to the family, resulted in the collection of over ₦300 million from well-meaning Nigerians who were deceived by the misrepresented medical information. The petition details how Blessing CEO allegedly altered Deborah's original medical report to support the claim of advanced cancer. The family's lawyer expressed profound distress at the alleged actions, stating that while Deborah courageously fought for her life, Blessing CEO purportedly leveraged her identity and fabricated medical data to solicit funds, none of which were subsequently remitted to Deborah for her medical treatment or any other related expenses. The family further asserts that when they raised concerns regarding the transparency and accountability of the fundraising campaign, Blessing CEO engaged in cyberbullying, targeting both Deborah and her immediate family members. The petition includes a copy bearing an official “received” stamp from the EFCC chairman’s office, dated April 8, 2026, solidifying the agency's commitment to investigating the allegations. The Mbara family has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Blessing CEO, characterizing her actions as a heartless exploitation of a life-threatening illness. \The controversy initially arose in January, when Blessing CEO publicly announced her supposed diagnosis of breast cancer and shared a medical report claiming she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. This report purportedly originated from Xinus Medical Diagnostics and was purportedly signed by a consultant pathologist, O.A. Odigwe. However, the diagnostic center swiftly denied these claims and issued a statement clarifying the origins of the document. The center revealed that the original medical report was issued to Deborah Mbara in May 2025 and subsequently underwent significant alterations and misrepresentations. This disclosure played a critical role in unveiling the alleged fraudulent scheme and provided significant evidence for the petition filed with the EFCC. The diagnostic center's statement served to debunk Blessing CEO’s claims and provided concrete evidence that the medical report had been misused and falsified. This statement prompted further investigations into the influencer's actions, leading to the legal action and the EFCC's involvement. The initial public announcements by Blessing CEO, coupled with the subsequent clarification by the diagnostic center, intensified scrutiny, prompting the Mbara family to pursue legal action. The case's complexity highlights the potential for misusing public trust for financial gain, particularly when combined with the vulnerability of individuals facing severe health challenges. This situation emphasizes the importance of verifying and scrutinizing information obtained from online sources, especially related to fundraising campaigns. \Deborah Mbara, a makeup artist residing in Delta State, has provided detailed accounts of how Blessing CEO allegedly obtained her medical report and used it without consent. The family's legal team is providing all necessary information to the EFCC to investigate the matter thoroughly. The EFCC has a history of addressing similar cases involving financial fraud and is expected to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations. Given the severity of the accusations, the EFCC's investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and possibly freezing assets associated with the case. The outcome of the EFCC’s investigation has significant implications for both Blessing CEO and the broader landscape of online fundraising and influencer marketing. If the allegations are proven true, the case will set a strong precedent against individuals who exploit the vulnerabilities of others for personal financial gain. The case's focus on cyberbullying, forgery, and financial fraud underlines the need for stricter regulations and ethical guidelines for online influencers and fundraising activities. The case also brings attention to the need for individuals to verify information before donating to fundraising campaigns and emphasizes the importance of financial transparency in online fundraising. The allegations highlight the potential for exploitation within the influencer industry and underscore the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and the potential repercussions of spreading false information for personal gain. The EFCC’s investigation, and any subsequent legal action, will be followed closely by the public, as it is a high-profile case involving accusations of exploiting a vulnerable person for financial gain through deceitful practices on social media





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EFCC Blessing CEO Fraud Cyberbullying Fundraising Cancer Scam

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