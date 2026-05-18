EFCC Hands Over Recovered N837.5M to Katsina State Government in Two Fraud Cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over N837.5 million recovered from two separate fraud cases to the Katsina State Government. The money was presented after investigations into the diversion of public funds linked to tax remittances and the state treasury.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has handed over N837.5 million recovered from two separate fraud case s to the Katsina State Government . In the first case, the EFCC recovered over N547 million from funds allegedly diverted from tax payments made by international organisations.

The money was moved into a private bank account by officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue Service and some bank workers. 12 suspects were charged, with six already convicted after pleading guilty, while the others are still on trial. In the second case, the commission recovered over N290 million linked to alleged fraud involving former treasury officials in Katsina State.

Investigators said the money was transferred to personal companies through unauthorised withdrawals, despite no contracts or services being tied to the payments. The EFCC Kano Zonal Director, Friday S. Ebelo, thanked the EFCC for its work and assured that the recovered funds would be paid into the state's official revenue account for public use. Ebelo also warned public officials against financial misconduct, saying the EFCC would continue to pursue all forms of corruption





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EFCC Fraud Case Money Recovered Katsina State Government World Health Organization Médecins Sans Frontières ALIMA Katsina State Former Treasury Officials Unauthorised Withdrawals Financial Misconduct Corruption

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