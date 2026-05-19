EFCC Hands Over Recovered Funds to Katsina State Government

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Directorate, handed over recovered funds of N837,485,389.00 to the Katsina State Government. The funds were recovered following investigations into two major cases involving stolen funds belonging to the state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Kano Zonal Directorate , handed over recovered monetary exhibits totaling N837,485,389.00 to the Katsina State Government. The EFCC 's spokesperson released a statement detailing the recoveries.

The first recovery was N547,015,389.00 from a case of criminal diversion of nearly N1.3 billion in statutory tax remittances. The second recovery was N290,470,000.00 from a case of systemic fraud involving former Sub-Treasurer, Sani Lawal BK, and former Deputy Sub-Treasurer Saadu Maiwada. The suspects have been charged to court, and trials have commenced





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EFCC Kano Zonal Directorate Recovered Funds Criminal Diversion Of Tax Remittances Systemic Fraud Involving Former Sub-Treasurer

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