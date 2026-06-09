EFCC Fails to Rearraign National Assembly Officials Over N337 Million Fraud

The EFCC could not proceed with the re-arraignment of three National Assembly officials over alleged N337 million fraud after a preliminary objection was raised by one of the defendants challenging parts of the amended charges.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission, EFCC , on Monday failed to proceed with the re-arraignment of three officials of the National Assembly over an alleged N337 million fraud case after one of the defendants challenged parts of the amended charges before the court.

The defendants are Aishatu Bappa El-Nafaty, Director of Public Affairs in the Directorate of Special Duties and Parliamentary Security at the National Assembly; Mamud Alhaji Abubakar, a former Permanent Secretary in the National Assembly Service; and Igba Ityoakura Joseph, a Deputy Director of Procurement. They were scheduled to be re-arraigned before Justice Muhammed Zubairu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja.

The trio faces a 23-count amended charge that includes conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust, official corruption, and the unlawful conversion of National Assembly funds totaling N337,062,350. However, proceedings could not continue after counsel to the second defendant, Muhammed Ndayako (SAN), raised a preliminary objection seeking the dismissal of counts three, four, five, six, seven, and 18 of the amended charge.

Ndayako argued that those counts were incompetent and amounted to an attempt to revive charges that had already been struck out by the court in a ruling delivered on May 12, 2025. In response, prosecution counsel Francis Usani told the court that the objection was served on the EFCC only on Friday, June 5, 2026, just days before the scheduled re-arraignment.

Usani expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the filing, noting that the defense had more than a month from the previous adjournment date to file the application. He urged the court to dismiss the objection, describing it as frivolous and an attempt to frustrate the planned re-arraignment. According to the charge sheet, the defendants are accused of conspiring between 2017 and 2019 to commit criminal breach of trust involving public funds belonging to the National Assembly.

One count alleges that El-Nafaty, while serving as Deputy Director and Head of Training and Welfare at the National Assembly, was entrusted with N89.87 million transferred from National Assembly accounts into a personal account at a commercial bank, and then converted the money for personal use. Another count accuses her of producing false payment receipts purportedly issued by a company called Fazah Integrated Services Limited between 2017 and 2018, with intent to defraud.

During the proceedings, counsel for the first defendant indicated that his client also intended to file a similar preliminary objection challenging aspects of the amended charge. Justice Zubairu then directed that the application be filed within 48 hours and granted the prosecution time to respond to all objections raised by the defense. The case was adjourned to a later date





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFCC National Assembly Fraud Arraignment Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Assembly to approve state police this week — Senate Leader“They had been in a series of meetings with the office of Attorney-General, with the chief of staff, the president, the inspector general of police and other stakeholders in the last one week, and that is why I can sit here to tell you that we're pursuing that this week.

Read more »

EFCC moves to re-arraign three top National Assembly officers for N337m fraudEFCC accused the defendants of conspiring between 2017 and 2019 to commit criminal breach of trust, by allegedly diverting public funds while serving as public officers in the National Assembly.

Read more »

EFCC re-arraigns three National Assembly directors in alleged N337m fraud caseThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to re-arraign three senior officials of the National Assembly over an alleged N337.06

Read more »

Court adjourns re-arraignment of National Assembly officials in N337m fraud caseThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday failed to re-arraign three officials of the National Assembly over an alleged N337 million fraud following a preliminary objection by one of the defendants.

Read more »