EFCC Denies Suspect Died in Custody, Says He Was Killed in Gun Battle After Escape

The EFCC refutes claims that cybercrime suspect Asar Sesugh died in its custody, stating he was shot during an exchange of fire after escaping. The family and police give conflicting accounts.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has denied reports that a suspected cybercrime suspect, Asar Sesugh, died in its custody, insisting that he was killed during an exchange of gunfire with operatives weeks after escaping from detention in Makurdi, Benue State.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said Mr Sesugh was among 26 suspected internet fraudsters arrested by operatives of its Makurdi Zonal Directorate on 28 April. The commission said the suspects were profiled and detained for further investigation after obtaining a remand order from a magistrate court.

According to the EFCC, three of the suspects sought permission to use the toilet on 4 May but allegedly took advantage of the opportunity to escape by breaking through the roof of the facility. The commission stated that it later received intelligence on 21 May that Mr Sesugh was hiding in the Kanshio area of Makurdi and dispatched operatives to the location. Upon sighting the team, Sesugh and his suspected cult members opened fire on them.

Operatives of the Commission returned fire in self-defence, the statement said. The EFCC explained that the suspects fled during the exchange, but Mr Sesugh was later found lying in a pool of blood by the roadside. It noted that he was immediately taken to the Police Cottage Hospital at the Benue State Police Headquarters in Makurdi, where he was confirmed dead.

According to the commission, the incident was reported to the Benue State Police Command, which has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects. The EFCC maintained that Mr Sesugh neither died while in detention nor was he on bail before the incident. The family of the deceased has given a different account.

The mother of the teenager, Mrs Atsar, alleged in an interview with Punch newspaper that her son had been arrested by EFCC operatives. She claimed that on 23 May, the 16-year-old Junior Secondary School 3 student and apprentice furniture maker left home after receiving a telephone call and accompanied a friend to a hotel where two EFCC operatives in plain clothes were allegedly staying.

According to her, one of the officers drew a firearm shortly after they arrived, prompting her son to flee before he was allegedly chased and shot at close range. Mrs Atsar rejected allegations linking her son to internet fraud, cultism or drug-related activities, describing him as a hardworking teenager who supported himself through apprenticeship and menial jobs. She also called for an independent investigation into the incident and demanded the release of his body to the family.

The family's account differs from the version earlier released by the Benue State Police Command. In a statement on 25 May, police spokesperson Udeme Edet stated that Mr Sesugh was among three suspects, alongside James Onuh and Solomon Aondoakura Orhena, who allegedly escaped from lawful custody at EFCC's Makurdi facility on 4 May after being arrested over alleged fraud and cybercrime offences.

The police said EFCC operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed a hideout behind the Mechanic Village in the Kanshio area of Makurdi, where they encountered suspected cultists who allegedly opened fire on them, resulting in a gun battle. According to the police, the fleeing suspects escaped during the exchange, while operatives later found Mr Sesugh lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and rushed him to the Police Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The command added that his body was deposited at the mortuary of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy, while the Commissioner of Police directed the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining escapees. The latest controversy is not the first time the EFCC has had to explain the death of a suspect linked to its custody.

Previously, the EFCC said a suspect developed a medical emergency about six hours after he was detained and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The commission stressed that it reported the incident to the police for investigation and maintained that the suspect had suddenly taken ill after his statement was recorded. This case has raised fresh concerns about the handling of suspects in EFCC custody, with human rights groups calling for transparency and independent oversight.

The Benue State Police Command has promised a thorough investigation, but the family continues to demand justice, insisting that the truth must come out. As the probe unfolds, the conflicting narratives underscore the need for a clear and accountable process in cases of deaths in custody or during operations





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