EFCC declares foreign national, two others wanted over alleged financial crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a foreign national and two other individuals wanted over alleged financial crimes, including obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust. The Commission declared Emeka Iheanacho, Ogadima Duru, and Khalidur Talukder wanted for alleged offences of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a foreign national and two other individuals wanted over alleged financial crimes , including obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust .

This was contained in two separate notices issued on Tuesday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale. In the first notice, the Commission declared Emeka Iheanacho, 48, wanted for alleged offences of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal conversion of funds. The EFCC stated that Emeka Iheanacho is an indigene of Abia State, with his last known address at 17 Woodland Rise, Chilmington Green, Ashford, Kent, TN23 8AR, United Kingdom.

The commission urged members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to report to any of its zonal offices across the country or contact it via 08093322644, email. In a second notice, the EFCC declared Ogadima Duru, 39, and Khalidur Talukder wanted for alleged offences of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust.

The commission stated that the persons whose photographs appear below are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged cases of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust. Duru was listed with a last known address at Suite 2A, Lapal House, 235 Igbosere Road, Lagos Island, Lagos State, while Talukder was said to reside at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London W1J 8AJ, United Kingdom.

The commission urged members of the public with useful information on their whereabouts to report to any of its zonal offices across the country or contact it via 08093322644, email





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EFCC Financial Crimes Wanted Individuals Obtaining Money By False Pretence Criminal Breach Of Trust

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