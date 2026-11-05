EFCC Convicts Samuel Akove Adavize of Fraud in Edo State

Edo State High Court sentences Samuel Akove Adavize to two years in prison for fraud and impersonation, ordering forfeiture of proceeds of crime by the EFCC Benin Zonal Directorate.

Samuel Akove Adavize has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Edo State High Court after being found guilty of fraud. The conviction was delivered by Justice E.G. Adekambi sitting in Benin City on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. This development marks a significant legal outcome for the case handled by the Economic and Financial Crime s Commission.

Core Details Of The Fraud Conviction

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officially disclosed the sentencing through a statement released on its verified X handle on Thursday. The commission confirmed that its Benin Zonal Directorate successfully secured the conviction against the defendant. The court proceedings concluded with Justice Adekambi delivering the verdict after reviewing the evidence presented against Adavize. The defendant was charged with specific offenses that undermined financial integrity and public trust in official identification.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Charges

Samuel Akove Adavize faced a two-count charge sheet that included impersonation and obtaining money or value by false pretence. Additionally, the charges encompassed the possession of fraudulent documents which were central to the prosecution's case. The EFCC stated that these actions constituted serious economic crimes requiring judicial intervention. The legal team for the commission presented sufficient evidence to prove that Adavize engaged in deceptive practices to secure illicit gains.

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Real-World Impact And Asset Forfeiture

Beyond the custodial sentence, the court ordered the forfeiture of assets recovered during the investigation. The judgment mandates the handover of N400,000 to the Federal Government of Nigeria as proceeds of crime. Authorities also seized an iPhone 12 from the convict, which the court designated as an instrument of crime. These assets will be formally transferred to the federal government to offset the economic damage caused by the fraudulent activities.

Procedures And Future Implications

The conviction highlights the ongoing efforts by the EFCC Benin Zonal Directorate to combat financial crimes in the region. The case demonstrates the commission's capacity to investigate and prosecute complex fraud schemes effectively. Legal experts note that such sentences serve as a deterrent to individuals contemplating similar illicit activities. The forfeiture of both monetary proceeds and electronic devices underscores the comprehensive approach taken by the judiciary.