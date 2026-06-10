EFCC Chairman Warns Against Excessive Election Spending and Announces Tech-Driven Monitoring for 2027 Polls

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, highlights the dangers of massive financial investments in political primaries and announces plans to deploy drones to combat vote-buying in Nigeria's 2027 elections.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has raised a red flag over the astronomical sums of money being poured into political primaries in Nigeria , suggesting that such financial excesses pose a grave threat to the stability of democratic governance .

Speaking during a high-level guest speakers series organized by the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies at the University of Ilorin, Olukoyede revealed a startling trend where governorship aspirants have expended between twenty billion and thirty billion naira during party primaries alone. He argued that this level of spending creates a dangerous precedent, as elected officials often feel compelled to divert public resources once they assume office.

This diversion is typically viewed as a method of recovering their massive initial investments, which effectively transforms public service into a business venture and strips the citizenry of essential developmental funds. Further expanding on the dangers of the commercialization of votes, the EFCC boss emphasized that when leadership positions are bought rather than earned through merit or popular appeal, the foundation of good governance is systematically eroded.

He noted that the process of political recruitment becomes compromised when wealth outweighs competence and integrity. According to Olukoyede, leaders who secure their seats through financial inducements are far more likely to prioritize their personal financial recovery over the public interest. To combat this, the commission has already initiated several arrests and secured convictions against a variety of actors, including seasoned politicians, electoral officials, and ordinary citizens who have been found complicit in vote-buying and other electoral offenses.

This crackdown is intended to send a clear message that the integrity of the electoral process will not be compromised. Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the EFCC is preparing to shift its strategy toward more sophisticated surveillance. Olukoyede disclosed that the commission intends to deploy drones and various other technological tools to monitor polling units across the country.

The primary objective of this technological deployment is to track and document instances of vote-buying and financial inducements in real-time, making it harder for offenders to evade detection. By integrating technology into their monitoring framework, the EFCC aims to provide a stronger deterrent against the systemic corruption that often plagues Nigerian elections. This proactive approach is designed to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that the will of the people is not sold to the highest bidder.

The event also featured insights from academic leadership, with the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole, describing electoral corruption as a primary threat to both national security and democratic development. Egbewole asserted that the stability of the nation, its economic growth, and the general public confidence in governance are all dependent on the conduct of credible elections. He advocated for a stronger partnership between academic institutions and law enforcement agencies to develop frameworks that protect electoral integrity.

This synergy is seen as crucial for creating a political environment where transparency is the norm rather than the exception. Additionally, G.A. Animasawun, the Director of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, explained that the lecture series was specifically designed to foster proactive engagement regarding threats to the electoral process well before the 2027 polls.

By bringing together policymakers, security experts, scholars, and civil society groups, the initiative seeks to develop practical, actionable solutions for ensuring peace and credibility during elections. The EFCC chairman concluded his address by urging political parties and their supporters to move away from inflammatory rhetoric and instead embrace campaigns based on issues and policies.

He called for a collaborative effort involving the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, the media, and civil society to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and reflective of the true desires of the Nigerian people





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