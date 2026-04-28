EFCC Chairman Reveals Alarming Rate of Cybercrime Among Nigerian University Students

Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the EFCC, has reported that approximately six out of ten Nigerian university students are involved in cybercrime, citing systemic weaknesses in the university system and the rise of 'Yahoo Plus'. He calls for stronger institutional controls, AI integration, and collaboration with law enforcement.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Ola Olukoyede, has delivered a stark warning regarding the prevalence of cybercrime among Nigerian university students.

Addressing the 8th biennial conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in Kano, Olukoyede revealed alarming findings from recent EFCC operations. He stated that approximately six out of every ten students currently enrolled in Nigerian universities are actively involved in various forms of cybercrime. This revelation paints a deeply concerning picture of the state of academic integrity and the broader societal implications of widespread internet fraud.

The conference, themed “Unlocking the potentials of artificial intelligence: University governance, internationalisation and rankings,” provided a platform for Olukoyede to highlight this critical issue and call for urgent action from university leadership. The EFCC Chairman attributed this disturbing trend to fundamental weaknesses within the Nigerian university system. He specifically pointed to a lack of robust oversight mechanisms and inadequate accountability practices as key contributing factors.

These systemic flaws, he argued, create an environment where cybercrime can flourish, particularly among a vulnerable student population. Olukoyede further disclosed that a significant proportion of individuals apprehended in recent cybercrime crackdowns have been identified as university students. Disturbingly, some of these students are alleged to have engaged in corrupt practices such as placing lecturers on illicit payrolls, directly undermining the principles of academic honesty and ethical conduct.

The scale of the problem was underscored by the December 2024 operation in Lagos, which resulted in the arrest of 792 suspected cyber fraudsters, a substantial number of whom were students. This operation exposed the sophisticated networks of cybercriminals operating within the country and the extent to which university students are integrated into these illicit activities.

Beyond traditional internet fraud, Olukoyede also expressed concern over the emergence of “Yahoo Plus,” a dangerous trend that combines cybercrime with ritualistic and fetish practices, adding another layer of complexity to the challenge. Olukoyede’s address wasn’t solely focused on identifying the problem; he also proposed potential solutions and emphasized the crucial role universities must play in combating cybercrime. He strongly advocated for the strengthening of internal controls within universities, including enhanced financial accountability and improved monitoring of academic processes.

He also stressed the importance of fostering closer collaboration between university authorities and law enforcement agencies, such as the EFCC, to facilitate information sharing and coordinated efforts to disrupt cybercrime networks. Furthermore, Olukoyede championed the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into university operations as a powerful tool for fraud detection and prevention.

He suggested that AI could be utilized for a range of applications, including identifying suspicious financial transactions, detecting irregularities in payroll management, monitoring procurement processes, and safeguarding academic integrity. He believes AI-powered tools can provide real-time auditing capabilities and flag potentially fraudulent activities, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.

He concluded by emphasizing that a university’s commitment to financial accountability is not merely an administrative matter but a fundamental aspect of national security, as it directly impacts the quality of future professionals and the overall integrity of the nation’s educational system. The EFCC is committed to working with universities to address this challenge and restore the reputation of Nigerian higher education





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