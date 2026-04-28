EFCC Chairman Reveals Alarming Rate of Cybercrime Among Nigerian University Students

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede has revealed that approximately six out of ten Nigerian university students are involved in cybercrime, attributing the issue to weak oversight and lack of accountability within the university system. He urged universities to strengthen controls and embrace AI for fraud detection and improved governance.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Ola Olukoyede , delivered a stark warning regarding the prevalence of cybercrime among Nigerian university students during the opening of the 8th biennial conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in Kano on Tuesday.

The conference, centered around the theme of “Unlocking the potentials of artificial intelligence: University governance, internationalisation and rankings,” provided a platform for Olukoyede to address the alarming trend of student involvement in internet fraud and related offenses. He revealed that recent EFCC field operations have uncovered a deeply concerning level of participation, estimating that approximately six out of ten students across Nigerian universities are actively engaged in cybercriminal activities.

This statistic, based on research conducted over the past year, paints a troubling picture of the state of integrity within the nation’s higher education system. The EFCC Chairman attributed this widespread involvement in cybercrime to systemic issues within universities, specifically citing weak oversight and a lack of robust accountability mechanisms.

He detailed instances where students arrested during recent cybercrime operations were found to be actively compromising the academic system, including allegations of students placing lecturers on payrolls – a clear indication of corruption and a breakdown of ethical standards. The recent operation conducted in Lagos in December 2024, he noted, further highlighted the extensive networks of cybercriminals operating within the country, with a significant proportion of those apprehended being university students.

Olukoyede also expressed concern over the escalating trend of “Yahoo Plus,” a particularly dangerous form of cybercrime that combines internet fraud with ritualistic practices, adding another layer of complexity to the challenge. He emphasized the urgent need for universities to bolster their internal controls and forge stronger partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively combat this growing menace.

He firmly stated that a university lacking financial accountability cannot effectively prepare future professionals, and that the integrity of these institutions is fundamentally linked to national security. Beyond addressing the current crisis, Olukoyede advocated for the proactive implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) within university governance and operations. He proposed leveraging AI tools in critical areas such as fraud detection, payroll management, procurement monitoring, and the maintenance of academic integrity.

Specifically, he explained that AI could be instrumental in identifying suspicious financial transactions, flagging irregularities in salary payments, and enhancing auditing processes in real-time, providing a more efficient and effective means of preventing and detecting financial crimes. The EFCC, he confirmed, has already begun integrating AI into its investigative procedures, utilizing it for digital forensics and financial tracking. This demonstrates a commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology to combat financial crime and safeguard the nation’s resources.

He urged university leaders to embrace these technological advancements, recognizing their potential to strengthen institutional controls and promote a culture of transparency and accountability. The call to action underscores the importance of a collaborative approach, involving both educational institutions and law enforcement agencies, to address the pervasive issue of cybercrime and restore the integrity of Nigeria’s university system.

The EFCC’s commitment to utilizing AI represents a significant step towards a more proactive and technologically advanced approach to combating financial crime in the digital age





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