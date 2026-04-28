EFCC Chairman Reveals Alarming Rate of Cybercrime Among Nigerian Students

EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede has revealed that approximately six out of ten Nigerian university students are involved in internet fraud, urging universities to adopt AI-driven governance systems to combat the growing menace and strengthen financial accountability.

The alarming prevalence of internet fraud among Nigerian university students was brought to the forefront by Olanipekun Olukoyede, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), during the 8th Biennial Conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria, held in Kano State.

The conference, focused on “Unlocking the Potentials of Artificial Intelligence: University Governance, Internationalisation and Rankings,” provided a platform for Olukoyede to reveal disturbing findings from the EFCC’s investigations. He stated that approximately six out of every ten students are actively involved in cybercrime, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’. This statistic, derived from a year-long research period, paints a grim picture of the situation within Nigerian higher education institutions.

The EFCC boss emphasized that this isn’t merely a case of isolated incidents, but a widespread issue deeply embedded within the university system. Recent arrests have consistently shown a significant proportion of suspects to be undergraduates, some of whom have even resorted to compromising academic integrity by attempting to bribe lecturers. This highlights a critical breakdown in ethical standards and a concerning trend of prioritizing illicit gains over education.

The implications extend beyond individual cases of fraud, pointing to systemic weaknesses in university oversight and administrative procedures. The scope of the problem was further illustrated by Olukoyede’s recounting of a major operation in Lagos, which resulted in the arrest of 792 suspects linked to a transnational cybercrime syndicate. A substantial number of those apprehended were identified as students, demonstrating the active participation of the youth in sophisticated cybercrime networks operating both domestically and internationally.

This operation was notably aided by the implementation of artificial intelligence tools, which were instrumental in uncovering the scale and complexity of these criminal enterprises. Beyond traditional internet fraud, Olukoyede also warned about the dangerous rise of “Yahoo Plus,” a disturbing evolution of cybercrime that combines fraudulent activities with occult practices. This escalation introduces a new layer of complexity and risk, demanding a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to combating cybercrime.

The EFCC Chairman’s address wasn’t solely focused on identifying the problem; it included a strong call to action for university authorities and governing councils. He urged them to prioritize strengthening internal controls, enhancing transparency, and fostering closer collaboration with law enforcement agencies to effectively curb the menace. He specifically advocated for the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven governance systems to improve financial accountability and detect fraudulent activities within tertiary institutions.

Olukoyede underscored the vulnerability of universities that continue to rely on outdated, manual processes, making them susceptible to various forms of fraud, including the creation of ghost workers, inflated contract values, and the misappropriation of funds. He argued that a university lacking robust financial accountability cannot effectively train future professionals, as the integrity of these institutions is paramount to national security.

He championed the integration of AI into key areas such as fraud detection, payroll management, procurement monitoring, and the preservation of academic integrity. These tools, he explained, can proactively flag suspicious transactions, identify irregularities in salary payments, and facilitate real-time auditing processes. The EFCC itself has already begun leveraging AI in its investigative procedures, including digital forensics and financial tracking, resulting in increased efficiency in tackling financial crimes.

However, Olukoyede cautioned that AI should serve as a complement to, not a replacement for, human oversight, and its deployment must adhere to existing legal frameworks, including data protection and procurement laws. He also emphasized the critical need for capacity building in areas like cybersecurity, machine learning, and digital governance within university systems, advocating for investments in digital infrastructure such as broadband connectivity and cloud-based platforms.

Ultimately, he called for a stronger, more collaborative relationship between universities, regulatory bodies, and anti-corruption agencies to effectively address the evolving threats in the digital landscape and safeguard the future of education in Nigeria





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EFCC Cybercrime Internet Fraud Nigerian Universities Artificial Intelligence Yahoo-Yahoo Financial Accountability

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