EFCC Arrests Former Skye Bank Chairman, Tunde Ayeni, Over Alleged N36.5bn Fraud

Tunde Ayeni, ex-chairman of Skye Bank Plc, has been arrested by the EFCC for alleged fraud involving N36.5 billion and $30 million obtained from Polaris Bank Plc. The funds were reportedly diverted from approved projects, including marine security and estate development, to acquire telecom assets.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has taken Tunde Ayeni , a prominent businessman and the former chairman of the now-defunct Skye Bank Plc, into custody.

This action stems from allegations of a substantial multi-billion naira fraud. Confirmed by TheCable, Ayeni was apprehended in Abuja on Thursday and remains in EFCC detention as the investigation progresses. The core of the investigation centers around the alleged diversion and misappropriation of funds totaling N36.5 billion and $30 million. These funds are believed to have been illicitly obtained from Polaris Bank Plc through a network of companies directly associated with Ayeni.

The investigation reveals a concerning pattern of financial manipulation. Sources indicate that the substantial loans, initially approved for clearly defined projects, were systematically diverted from their intended purposes and channeled into unrelated accounts. Specifically, the loans – originally earmarked for critical infrastructure development including marine security initiatives, a significant electricity distribution contract, and ambitious estate development projects – were allegedly redirected.

A significant portion of these funds reportedly found their way into the acquisition of telecom assets previously linked to the national telecommunications companies, NITEL and MTEL, facilitated through an account held by NATCOM. This alleged misuse of funds raises serious questions about financial oversight and the potential for abuse within the banking sector.

The EFCC is meticulously tracing the flow of these funds to understand the full extent of the alleged fraud and identify any other individuals who may have been involved. The complexity of the financial transactions involved necessitates a thorough and detailed investigation, and the EFCC is dedicating significant resources to ensure a comprehensive outcome. Beyond Ayeni’s direct involvement, the EFCC is also scrutinizing approximately twelve companies believed to be connected to him.

These companies are suspected of playing a crucial role in securing the loans from Polaris Bank, potentially acting as conduits for the alleged fraudulent scheme. The investigation aims to determine the precise nature of the relationship between these companies and Ayeni, and whether they were knowingly used to facilitate the diversion of funds. The anti-graft agency is examining financial records, conducting interviews with key personnel, and analyzing transaction histories to build a robust case.

The scale of the alleged fraud and the number of companies involved underscore the importance of this investigation in upholding financial integrity and deterring future instances of economic crime. The EFCC’s actions demonstrate a commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability within the financial system. The successful prosecution of this case could set a precedent for addressing similar instances of financial misconduct and protecting the interests of depositors and investors.

Furthermore, the case highlights the need for enhanced due diligence procedures within banks and stricter regulatory oversight to prevent the misuse of loan facilities. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the EFCC continues its work





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EFCC Tunde Ayeni Skye Bank Polaris Bank Fraud Financial Crime

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