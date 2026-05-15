EFCC Arraigns Social Media Influencer and Relationship Therapist, Blessing CEO, over Alleged N36m Fraud

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos. She is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and alleged theft of N36 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, has arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, over an alleged N36 million fraud.

She is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and alleged theft of N36 million. During the proceedings, defence counsel P.I. Nwafor informed the court that the defendant had refunded part of the money to the complainant.

However, prosecuting counsel S.I. Suleiman opposed the request for a short adjournment to allow for settlement of the outstanding balance. In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu held that any settlement discussions between the defendant and the complainant would not affect the criminal proceedings. The prosecution requested that she be remanded in a correctional facility pending trial, but her counsel requested remand in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFCC Blessing CEO Alleged N36 Million Fraud Obtaining Money Under False Pretence Theft Of N36 Million Advance Fee Fraud And Other Fraud Related Offe Criminal Code Act Remand In A Correctional Facility Remand In EFCC Custody

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Denies Arrest Reports, Clarifies Appearance Before EFCCDr Mustapha Abdullahi, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, has denied reports claiming he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He clarified that he merely honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency and was not taken into custody.

Read more »

Doctors vs EFCC: UUTH CMD begs medical unions to suspend strikeChief Medical Director, CMD, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, Prof. Ememabasi Bassey, has made a passionate appeal to different medical unions in the state to return to their duty posts and offer medical care and other services to the people.

Read more »

Peter Obi Condemns EFCC Invasion of UUTH, Calls for Respect for Rule of LawPeter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has strongly condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its operatives’ invasion of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Obi described the agency’s attempt to arrest Professor Eyo Ekpe as a ‘troubling and thoughtless act’.

Read more »

Peter Obi Condemns Invasion of Uyo Teaching Hospital by EFCC OperativesFormer Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the invasion of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Obi criticized the use of teargas in a hospital environment and questioned the respect for lives and dignity of citizens.

Read more »