EFCC arraigns businessman Ashley Oshin over alleged £122,000 investment fraud in Lagos

The EFCC has arraigned Ashley Segun Oshin before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on a one-count charge of obtaining £122,000 by false pretence from two investors between 2009 and 2010. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in a correctional centre.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a businessman, Ashley Segun Oshin, before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja over an alleged £122,000 investment fraud.

Oshin was arraigned on Thursday before Justice Ismail Ijelu on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. The EFCC alleged that Oshin induced two individuals, Miss Oluwafemi Fajana and Mr Abiodun Adeogun, to part with £122,000 between 2009 and 2010. The commission said he collected the money under the pretext of investing it in a debenture fund operated by Oschards Limited.

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According to the charge, the defendant allegedly promised the investors an annual return of 40 per cent, a representation the commission said he knew to be false. When the case was called, the EFCC prosecution counsel, M.S. Owede, told the court that the matter was scheduled for arraignment and that the prosecution was ready to proceed, subject to the court's convenience.

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Businessman Pleads Not Guilty

Owede informed the court that the charge was filed on June 29, 2026, and urged the judge to allow the defendant to take his plea. Oshin pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him. Following his plea, Owede requested a trial date and an order remanding the defendant in a correctional centre pending the determination of the case.

The prosecutor also sought time to respond to the defendant's bail application, explaining that the EFCC detention facility was already full and had no available space. However, defence counsel, Samuel Umoren, informed the court that he had filed a bail application dated November 10, 2026, which had been served on the prosecution. He urged the court to hear the application and sought an early date for its determination. He also requested that his client be remanded in EFCC custody.

Investment Warnings and Penalties

The judge ordered that Oshin be remanded in a correctional centre pending further proceedings. The alleged 40 per cent annual return is also relevant to warnings issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission about investment schemes promising unusually high returns. In a November 2023 advisory, the commission urged investors to be wary of schemes offering returns above 20 per cent annually and to verify whether investment operators are registered.

Under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, a person convicted of the offence faces between seven and 20 years' imprisonment.