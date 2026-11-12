EFCC Appeals Court Ruling in Jimoh Yisawu Asset Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission appeals a Federal High Court decision dismissing its asset forfeiture case against Jimoh Yisawu, seeking recovery of disputed funds.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission has formally appealed a Federal High Court judgment that dismissed its assets forfeiture case against Jimoh Olasunkanmi Yisawu, the former managing director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company.

The commission filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday, challenging the ruling delivered by Judge James Omotosho on Monday, which had lifted interim forfeiture orders on funds linked to the ex-managing director.

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Legal Arguments and Evidence Presented

Commission spokesperson Dele Oyewale announced the appeal on Wednesday, stating that lead lawyer Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed the notice to contest the trial court's refusal to evaluate evidence presented by the commission.

Iheanacho argued that the judge failed to properly weigh the financial records showing that Yisawu gave over $912,550 in cash to bureau de change operators between 2021 and 2025 for conversion to naira.

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The commission stated that the naira equivalent of these funds exceeded N1.5 billion, yet the respondent failed to explain how his documented lawful income was converted into the foreign currency handed to dealers Samaila Bala and Rasheed Yusuf.

Financial Discrepancies and Income Claims

EFCC investigators highlighted that Yisawu declared his cash and bank holdings on 17 September 2020 at N647,205.36 and $12,779.26, which fell drastically short of the amounts transferred to foreign exchange dealers.

Furthermore, the commission pointed out that his total salaries and allowances from October 2020 to September 2023 amounted to N114,548,024.48, an amount they described as far less than the dollars he provided to the dealers.

The commission alleged that the dealers indirectly paid N282,542,000 for the development of two properties the EFCC sought to forfeit, while also noting that Bala paid N65,860,000 in three instalments to Cordros Securities Limited on 21 February 2024 for treasury bills.

Yisawu Career and Investigation Details

Jimoh Olasunkanmi Yisawu joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in August 1991 and served for 32 years until September 2023, concluding his tenure as managing director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company from November 2022 to September 2023.

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The EFCC launched its investigation into Yisawu in 2024 over alleged financial crimes involving officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, specifically focusing on $56 million earmarked in 2022 for the quick repair of the Warri Refinery.

Investigators accused Yisawu of overseeing the repair project and awarding contracts to more than 20 local contractors, while also alleging he paid $912,550 to two foreign exchange dealers between 2021 and 2025.

Charges and Next Legal Steps

In July, the EFCC arraigned Yisawu on eight charges of money laundering involving N1.339 billion before Federal High Court Judge Inyang Ekwo in Abuja, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the disputed assets.

The commission is now asking the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal, set aside the lower court's decision, and grant final forfeiture of the funds and properties to the federal government to address the alleged financial improprieties.