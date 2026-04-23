EFCC and Bello’s Lawyers Clash Over Witness Statement in Money Laundering Trial

A heated legal argument unfolded in court as the EFCC attempted to use a prior statement from a witness in the money laundering case against former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello. The defense strongly objected, leading to a ruling being adjourned to April 24, 2026.

A significant legal dispute erupted at the Federal High Court in Abuja during the money laundering trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello . The disagreement centered around the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s ( EFCC ) attempt to utilize a prior statement made by its witness, Abdullahi Jamilu , during cross-examination.

Yahaya Bello’s legal team, led by Joseph Daudu, SAN, vehemently objected to the EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, reintroducing Exhibit 46 – the witness’s earlier statement – arguing that doing so would constitute contradicting their own witness without first obtaining the court’s permission to declare him hostile. The defense maintained that proper legal procedure, as outlined in Section 230 of the Evidence Act, must be followed before confronting a witness with a prior inconsistent statement.

The prosecution countered that their intention was merely to refresh the witness’s memory, citing provisions of the Evidence Act that allow for the use of prior statements for this purpose. The core of the dispute arose from a perceived discrepancy between Abdullahi Jamilu’s current testimony and his earlier statement to the EFCC.

Jamilu, the owner of Kumfayakum Global Limited, testified that he received funds from Abba Adaudu, converted them to US dollars, and handed them back to Adaudu, with all transactions occurring either in his office or Adaudu’s. However, when pressed on whether any transactions took place elsewhere, he firmly stated that he could only confirm those within the specified locations.

The prosecution then attempted to present his prior statement, which allegedly contained details of transactions at other locations, to refresh his recollection. This attempt was immediately challenged by the defense. The witness also testified that he did not personally make cash deposits at the Lokoja branch of Access Bank, despite records indicating transactions linked to his name, attributing those deposits to Abba Adaudu.

He confirmed receiving substantial sums from Keyless Nature Limited and Ejadams Essence Limited, both companies he identified as belonging to Adaudu. The ensuing legal arguments highlighted differing interpretations of the Evidence Act and relevant case law. The defense argued that the prosecution was effectively treating its own witness as hostile without seeking the court’s leave, a violation of established legal principles. They cited the case of Ibe v.

State (1997) to support their position. The prosecution, however, insisted they were not attempting to discredit the witness but simply to aid his memory, emphasizing the time elapsed since the transactions occurred in 2022. Justice Emeka Nwite, after hearing arguments from both sides, decided to reserve ruling on the matter. He adjourned proceedings to April 24, 2026, to deliver his decision and allow the trial to continue.

The outcome of this ruling will significantly impact the EFCC’s ability to proceed with its case against the former governor, as it determines whether the prior statement of a key witness can be used as evidence. The court’s decision will clarify the boundaries of permissible examination techniques and the adherence to due process in presenting witness testimony





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Yahaya Bello EFCC Money Laundering Federal High Court Abdullahi Jamilu Evidence Act Legal Dispute Abuja

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