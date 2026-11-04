EFCC and AFP Sign MoU to Combat Cross-Border Cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Australian Federal Police formalize cooperation to tackle transnational fraud, enhancing intelligence sharing and joint investigations between Nigeria and Australia.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Australian Federal Police have formalized a strategic partnership through a new memorandum of understanding. This agreement aims to enhance international cooperation in combating cybercrime and other financial offences that cross national borders. The signing took place at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral law enforcement ties.

EFCC and AFP Formalize Partnership for Cybercrime Fight

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Wednesday, establishing a structured framework for future collaboration between the two agencies. According to a statement released by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the primary objective is to strengthen joint efforts against complex financial crimes involving multiple jurisdictions. This formalization builds upon years of informal cooperation, providing a legal basis for deeper operational integration and resource sharing between Nigerian and Australian authorities.

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The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Leilani Bin-Juda, attended the ceremony and publicly commended EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and his officers for their longstanding dedication. She highlighted that the partnership has historically involved the exchange of technology, intelligence, and professional advice, which has significantly strengthened bilateral relations. Bin-Juda described cybercrime as a global concern and emphasized Nigeria's leading role in tackling such issues within the African region.

Decades of Cooperation Lead to New Agreement

The Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, Sandra Booth, noted that the relationship between the two agencies dates back to 2004. For over two decades, this partnership has supported numerous investigations into cyber-enabled crimes, business email compromise, financial offences, and various scams. Booth explained that the new memorandum will create further opportunities for joint investigations, professional development, and the exchange of expertise between the organizations.

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Booth expressed gratitude for the existing relationship and stated that the new agreement would help open new horizons for cooperation. She viewed the signing as an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration, allowing both agencies to formalize their plans for future joint efforts. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to promoting professional development and strengthening institutional capacities to fight transnational criminal networks effectively.

International Crime Requires Global Network Response

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede emphasized that international cooperation has become necessary because financial crimes increasingly operate on a transnational scale. He explained that crimes affecting Nigeria inevitably impact Australia, necessitating a united front among nations. Olukoyede argued that since criminals work together across borders, law enforcement agencies must also network as serious actors in the global fight against such offences.

The chairman detailed that the agreement provides a framework for cooperation in training, manpower development, and the exchange of information and intelligence. This cooperation is subject to the domestic laws of both Nigeria and Australia, ensuring that all collaborative efforts remain within legal boundaries. Olukoyede stressed the need to counter the networked nature of modern criminal enterprises through equally organized and cooperative state responses.

Awarding Officers for Past Investigative Excellence

During the ceremony, the Australian Federal Police presented awards to four EFCC officers in recognition of their investigative skills and professionalism. The recipients were Assistant Commander of the EFCC II Abba Sambo Usman, Assistant Commander of the EFCC II Olufemi Olukinni, Assistant Commander of the EFCC II Omewa Pius Nnaemeka, and Inspector of the EFCC I Owolabi Jude Oyarekhua. These awards honored their dedication during a complex and lengthy investigation involving international fraud.

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The investigation referenced dates back to August 2016, when Nigeria arrested a suspected leader of an international online fraud network. The network was linked to scams worth more than $60 million and allegedly targeted businesses in several countries, including Australia, through business email compromise schemes. The operation involved INTERPOL and the EFCC, demonstrating the efficacy of past collaborative efforts. This new memorandum aims to replicate such successes in future cases involving cross-border financial crimes.