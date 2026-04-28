EFCC Alleges Forged Signatures in Emefiele’s $6.23 Million Withdrawal Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele of forging signatures to withdraw $6.23 million from the CBN. The anti-graft agency claims the signatures of former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were falsified. The case, marked FCT/HC/CR/577/2023, involves charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and obtaining money under false pretenses. During the trial, EFCC witness Chinedu Eneanya revealed that the funds were allegedly moved under the guise of funding foreign election observers for the 2023 elections. However, forensic analysis showed the signatures were not genuine, pointing to a deliberate attempt to deceive authorities. The defense argued that the prosecution was repeating evidence, while the prosecution insisted on presenting additional witnesses. The trial has been adjourned to April 28.

A new development has unfolded in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele , as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) revealed to the court that crucial signatures used to authorize the withdrawal of millions of dollars were forged.

The anti-corruption agency made this assertion on Monday during proceedings at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. According to the EFCC, the signatures of former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were falsified to facilitate the release of $6.23 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The revelation emerged during the resumed hearing of the case, marked FCT/HC/CR/577/2023, where Emefiele faces a 20-count charge brought by the federal government.

The charges include criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and obtaining money under false pretenses. Testifying as the 13th prosecution witness, EFCC Assistant Commander II, Chinedu Eneanya, informed the court that investigators uncovered how the funds were moved from the CBN. He stated that the money was allegedly processed under the pretense that it was intended for foreign election observers during the 2023 general elections.

Eneanya explained that a team was established to investigate the transaction, and several documents were retrieved from the apex bank, which now form part of the evidence before the court. The investigation revealed that the $6.2 million was removed from the CBN’s coffers under the guise of funding foreign observers for the 2023 elections, he told the court.

Eneanya added that individuals linked to the transaction were invited and questioned, and forensic analysis was conducted on key documents related to the approval process. The EFCC witness maintained that the forensic checks showed the signatures of Buhari and Mustapha were not authentic, indicating a deliberate attempt to deceive authorities and unlawfully move public funds.

However, the proceedings took a dramatic turn during cross-examination by Emefiele’s counsel, Mathew Burkaa, SAN. The witness admitted that no forensic examination was conducted on Emefiele’s own signature, despite the former CBN governor’s claim that his signature may have also been forged. The witness also confirmed that five CBN officials endorsed the internal memo authorizing the release of the funds but noted that none of them is currently standing trial alongside Emefiele, as they were only suspended by the bank.

When questioned further, Eneanya stated that he did not personally obtain any extra-judicial statement from the defendant and that there was no direct evidence before him showing that Emefiele personally received any part of the funds. He acknowledged a claim by Emefiele’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Omeke, that money was received on behalf of the former apex bank chief but admitted he did not investigate that specific claim. Earlier in the session, the defense team raised concerns about the prosecution’s approach.

Burkaa argued that bringing another investigating officer to testify was unnecessary, as similar testimonies had already been presented by previous witnesses. He accused the prosecution of repeating evidence and wasting the court’s time, stating, We understand their strategy. It seems they are ridiculing the court. All the same, we are ready to go on.

The defense also pushed for the court to close the prosecution’s case if it fails to produce its remaining witnesses at the next adjourned date, following the prosecution’s indication that some witnesses were yet to be served subpoenas and were currently outside the court’s jurisdiction. Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court that two additional witnesses were expected to testify, identifying them as Jim Obessa and CP Eloho Okpozikbo.

Responding to the defense’s application, Oyedepo urged the court not to shut out the prosecution, emphasizing that the EFCC remained committed to ensuring a fair and speedy trial. Presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, advised both parties to reserve their arguments for their final written addresses and directed the prosecution to take necessary steps to secure the attendance of its remaining witnesses. The matter was subsequently adjourned to April 28 for the continuation of the trial. Emefiele has consistently denied all allegations brought against him





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFCC Godwin Emefiele CBN Forgery Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pupil’s death in Rivers school sparks outrage, as family alleges ‘cover up’ ​The tragic death of two-year-old Winnie Akakue at Wisdom Gate International School, Campus 1, Eligbolo, on March 17, 2026, has sparked outrage and grief. Her parents are now demanding answers, insisting that justice must be served.

Read more »

‘My Money Is Clean, My Properties Are Legit’ — Ex-AGF Malami Challenges EFCC in CourtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

EFCC Declares City Boys Movement Women Leader Wanted Over FraudThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, a women leader of the City Boys Movement, wanted for alleged fraud involving obtaining money by false pretence. The EFCC is seeking public assistance to locate her as investigations continue.

Read more »

“We can’t fight corruption alone” – EFCC chair calls for improved agencies’ collaborationThe chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has called for improved collaboration among law enforcement and anti-graft agencies.

Read more »

Malami challenges EFCC forfeiture order, says assets legitimately acquiredFormer Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has filed a legal challenge against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the interim forfeiture of several properties linked to him, insisting they were not acquired through illicit means.

Read more »

EFCC Alleges Forged Signatures in $6.2 Million Election Funds Fraud Involving Ex-CBN GovernorThe EFCC presented evidence in court alleging that the signatures of late President Buhari and former SGF Boss Mustapha were forged to facilitate the fraudulent transfer of $6.2 million from the CBN, purportedly for foreign election observers. Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele is on trial for criminal breach of trust related to the alleged fraud.

Read more »