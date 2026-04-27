EFCC Alleges Forged Signatures in $6.2 Million Election Funds Fraud Involving Ex-CBN Governor

The EFCC presented evidence in court alleging that the signatures of late President Buhari and former SGF Boss Mustapha were forged to facilitate the fraudulent transfer of $6.2 million from the CBN, purportedly for foreign election observers. Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele is on trial for criminal breach of trust related to the alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) presented evidence in court on Monday alleging that signatures of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, were fraudulently used to misappropriate $6,230,000.

The alleged fraud involved the movement of funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the pretense of financing foreign election observers for the 2023 general elections. This testimony was delivered during the ongoing trial of former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who faces a 20-count charge of criminal breach of trust. EFCC Assistant Commander II, Chinedu Eneanya, detailed the investigation, stating that five CBN officials were implicated in the unauthorized transfer of the funds.

The investigation revealed that the money was taken from the CBN’s coffers with the stated purpose of funding international observers during the 2023 elections. Crucially, the investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that the signatures authorizing the release of these funds, purportedly from President Buhari and the SGF, were forged. Forensic analysis confirmed the falsification of these signatures.

A point of contention arose during cross-examination when it was revealed that a forensic examination of Emefiele’s signature was *not* conducted, despite his claims that his signature may also have been forged. The witness confirmed that five CBN officers signed the internal memo authorizing the release, but none are currently on trial with Emefiele, having been suspended by the CBN instead.

The witness also clarified that he did not personally take Emefiele’s extra-judicial statements and that while Emefiele’s lawyer claimed funds were received on his behalf, the investigator did not directly question Emefiele about this claim. Defense counsel, Mathew Burkaa, raised concerns about the prosecution’s strategy, noting the repeated introduction of witnesses offering similar testimony and questioning whether the EFCC was genuinely nearing the conclusion of its case.

He applied for the foreclosure of the EFCC’s case, citing the prosecution’s uncertainty regarding the availability of its remaining witnesses. The prosecution, represented by Rotimi Oyedepo, explained delays in obtaining subpoenas and the witnesses’ locations outside of the court’s jurisdiction. The court directed the prosecution to present its remaining two witnesses – Jim Obessa and CP Eloho Okpozikbo – on April 27th and 28th.

Burkaa reiterated his application for foreclosure, arguing that the prosecution’s actions were causing undue hardship to the defendant and potentially ridiculing the court. Oyedepo countered that the prosecution was committed to a swift trial and requested the court deny the foreclosure application. The case continues, with the court awaiting the appearance of the final prosecution witnesses





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EFCC Godwin Emefiele CBN Forgery Fraud

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