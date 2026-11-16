The EFCC told a Lagos court that LASUTH disowned a medical report filed by businessman Ufoma Joseph in support of his bail application, describing it as forged in a $1.5 million oil investment fraud case.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC) has told a Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja that a medical report used by a businessman to support his bail application in an alleged 1.5 million dollar oil investment fraud was forged.

The anti-graft agency said the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, disowned the report after being contacted to verify its authenticity. The disclosure was made on Monday before Justice Mojisola Dada. EFCC lead counsel, Ekene Iheanacho (SAN), told the court that the commission wrote to LASUTH to confirm whether the medical report attached to the defendant's bail application was genuine.

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LASUTH Disowns Medical Report

He said the hospital, in a response dated July 22, 2026, confirmed that the medical report dated June 2, 2026, purportedly issued in the name of Immanuel Joseph Ufoma, did not originate from the institution. He added that the prosecution filed a further counter-affidavit on November 11, 2026, attaching the hospital's response to bring the development to the court's attention, and that the defence was served with the process the same day.

Iheanacho said, We have written a letter to the management of LASUTH to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the medical report attached to the applicant's bail application. We got a response from the hospital stating that the said medical report dated June 2, 2026, is a forged document. It is not authentic. To bring this to the attention of the court, we filed a further counter-affidavit on November 11, exhibiting the letter from LASUTH.

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The defence was served on the same day. The businessman, Ufoma Joseph, also known as Ufoma Immanuel, is standing trial alongside his company, Intermediate Investment Holdings Limited. He faces a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery over the alleged 1.5 million dollar fraud involving Adebisi Adebutu of R28 Holdings Limited. The case came up for continuation of trial and hearing of a fresh bail application filed by the defendant and his company.

Defendant Not Produced in Court

However, Joseph was not produced in court by the correctional centre. Defence counsel, Wilson Okereke, told the court that he needed to clarify the status of the bail application. He explained that the lead counsel previously handling the matter had filed a notice of withdrawal. He also informed the court that a new counsel had filed a notice of withdrawal concerning the former lead counsel's application in respect of the bail proceedings.

According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly obtained 1.5 million dollars from the complainant, Adebisi Adebutu of R28 Holdings Limited, between April 2022 and October 2023 under false pretences. The commission alleged that the money was collected as an investment in a proposed petroleum development project, following promises to reimburse the complainant, pay development capital fees and allocate shares in Intermediate Investment Holdings Limited.

EFCC Alleges Forged Term Sheet

The EFCC further accused Joseph of forging a document titled Term Sheet, purportedly executed by Sheriff Oluwo and Olaniran Osotuyi, to facilitate the transaction. The commission said the alleged offences contravene Sections 1(1)(a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The matter was adjourned as the court considers the fresh bail application and the trial continues.