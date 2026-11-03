Education Minister Alausa Endorses Tinubu for Re-Election

Tunji Alausa praises President Tinubus record citing foreign reserves and GDP growth while defending education policies against kidnapping disruptions.

Tunji Alausa, the Nigerian Minister of Education, publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election on Tuesday, highlighting macroeconomic improvements achieved during the current administration. Alausa made these remarks while appearing as a guest on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, which was monitored by PREMIUM TIMES. He argued that the president has delivered significant transformative changes across multiple sectors of the nation.

Alausa Cites Economic Metrics for Tinubu Support

Alausa stated that Nigerians have witnessed phenomenal progress under the current leadership, pointing to specific economic indicators as evidence of success. He noted that the country now holds over $55 billion in foreign reserves and has achieved a stabilised exchange rate. Additionally, he highlighted a quarter-over-quarter GDP growth of almost 4.43 per cent as a key achievement of the Tinubu administration.

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The minister also emphasised infrastructural upgrades and the ability of various state governments to pay salaries to their workers. He described these as objective programmatic deliveries that justify the call for President Bola Tinubu to secure a second term starting on 16 January 2027. Alausa asserted that the president has transformed every single sector of the country in unprecedented ways.

Education Sector Achievements and Policy Details

Addressing the performance of the Federal Ministry of Education, Alausa claimed that the renewed hope agenda delivered one hundred per cent in the educational domain. He listed several key initiatives, including a student loan scheme, the Inspired Live initiative targeting remote areas, and the Federal Ministry of Education Technical and Vocational Education and Training Initiative.

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Financial injections into the sector were highlighted as substantial, with over five hundred billion Naira allocated to Consolidated Academic Tool Allowances for stable tertiary education. The minister also noted that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund holds nearly three hundred seventy billion Naira, which includes approximately one hundred ninety-two billion Naira designated for student stipends. These measures, he argued, ensure that students remain in school throughout the year.

Disputes Over Out-of-School Children Statistics

Alausa directly challenged estimates provided by UNICEF regarding the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. While international organisations believe the figure ranges between fifteen million to seventeen point five million, the minister projects the actual number to be only eight million. He credited multi-layer interventions with removing one point two million children from the streets.

To verify these figures, the minister announced that the National Bureau of Statistics is conducting a general household survey. This nationwide count of out-of-school children is scheduled to commence from January 2026. Alausa expressed confidence that the survey results will confirm his projection of eight million children not currently in formal education.

Security Disruptions and Public Reaction

Despite these claims of progress, the education sector faces severe challenges from security crises that have disrupted academic calendars across the country. In November 2025, terrorists abducted twenty-five schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls' Secondary School in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. This attack also resulted in the deaths of two teachers at the institution.

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Within the same month, a separate attack occurred at St Mary's School, a Catholic-owned institution in the Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area in Niger State. During this incident, terrorists abducted twenty-sixty-five students and staff members. These high-profile abductions prompted the federal government to order the closure of all Unity Schools as a precautionary measure.

Governors in Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, and Yobe States also halted school activities in response to the escalating threat levels. The disruption extended to other regions, with students and workers in Federal Unity Schools in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states staying away from school. This absence was partly due to an education unions' strike that delayed the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session.

Wider Economic Strain Amid Official Optimism

While government officials and supporters point to macroeconomic gains, many Nigerians continue to struggle with harsh economic realities. Residents have staged a series of protests to express their displeasure with policies they feel have not benefited the ordinary citizen. Critics argue that the touted improvements have not trickled down to the general population.

In his Independence Day address, President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the severe economic strain citizens are currently facing. However, he maintained that the hardships are a necessary part of correcting the nation's course. He argued that the medicine of economic adjustment should not be confused with the disease itself, asserting that the overriding purpose of his administration has been long-term structural reform.