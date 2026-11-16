Education Minister Tunji Alausa has dismissed Peter Obi's criticism of the government's education policies, saying the opposition figure is ignorant of the law and that the reforms are delivering tangible benefits to millions of Nigerian students.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has dismissed criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's education policies by opposition figures, particularly former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, saying the reforms are already delivering tangible benefits to millions of Nigerian students.

Alausa spoke on Monday during a briefing at the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council headquarters in Abuja, where he highlighted the administration's interventions in the education sector and challenged critics to acquaint themselves with existing laws before condemning government policies. In response to Obi's criticisms, Alausa said, What Mr Obi is saying is borne out of ignorance. He needs to read the law. This is the law of Nigeria.

Also read Alausa’s award recognition of his efforts to reform education sector

Alausa Defends Student Loan Funding Levy

He also accused the former presidential candidate of misleading the public, saying, If Mr Obi wants to blame me and mislead the public and Nigerians, that tells you the kind of person he is. Alausa said the four per cent development levy introduced under the Nigeria Tax Act was designed to provide sustainable funding for the student loan scheme, adding that 15 per cent of the proceeds was allocated to NELFUND.

He insisted that the funding arrangement was expressly provided for in the law and should be verified before being subjected to public criticism. Highlighting the impact of the reforms, the minister said nearly three million Nigerian students in tertiary institutions and another 200,000 in secondary education had benefited from the administration's interventions. We have almost three million Nigerian students in tertiary education and another 200,000 in secondary education.

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Tinubu Education Reforms Benefit Millions

Today, students in every single section of our country have benefited the most from President Tinubu's transformative agenda, he said. The minister said the administration's education agenda extended beyond student loans to include infrastructure upgrades, improved funding for tertiary institutions, measures to address shortages of academic staff, and interventions to strengthen basic and secondary education.

He said the Federal Government had developed guidelines to improve governance in universities, particularly the appointment of vice-chancellors, while committees had been established to monitor compliance and address emerging challenges, including bullying in schools. On policy implementation, Alausa said the government was monitoring recommendations made by previous education panels, stressing that fresh review exercises would not be initiated until outstanding recommendations had been implemented.

He further defended the administration's preference for practical interventions over policy pronouncements, saying Nigerians should be more interested in the benefits government programmes deliver than the number of policies announced. We have enough policies in Nigeria. We want tangible benefits for Nigerians. So, every single thing about today is not about policies.

Obi Criticizes Education Budget and Structure

What I am trying to tell you is how Nigerians are benefiting, he said. The minister's defence comes amid sustained opposition criticism of government investment in education, with Obi recently faulting the administration's decision to phase out the policy separating junior and senior secondary schools and questioning the sector's allocation in the 2026 budget. Obi had argued that the country's education crisis was rooted in inadequate funding, poor management and weak leadership, rather than the structure of the school system.

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He also criticised the 2026 education budget, which he said allocated 6.17 per cent of total expenditure to the sector, below UNESCO's recommended benchmark of 15 to 20 per cent. Meanwhile, the Tinubu administration has made education reforms a major part of its policy agenda, with interventions spanning basic education, technical and vocational training, digital learning, teacher development and tertiary education financing.

NELFUND Disburses Funds Ahead of Elections

According to figures released by the Federal Government, NELFUND had disbursed N372.62bn to students across 319 tertiary institutions, while the administration has also reported initiatives aimed at returning out-of-school children to classrooms and improving access to technical education. The minister's defence also comes as the ruling All Progressives Congress intensifies its campaign to secure a second term for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. Alausa had earlier argued that the President's performance across sectors, including education, justified his re-election.